GoCo.io Launches New Features in Support of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

GoCo expands its top-rated HR platform with aim to become the most inclusive HR software solution for SMBs

GoCo.io, a leading provider of cloud-based HR, benefits, and payroll software, today announced new features as part of an ongoing effort to make GoCo the most diverse, equitable, and inclusive HR software for SMBs.

With more businesses than ever shining a light on the need to combat systemic racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia (and more) in the workplace, GoCo is rising to the occasion to provide technology and education solutions to help HR professionals and business leaders advance their DEI initiatives.

Some of the new feature highlights include:

Gender-inclusive HRIS . HR administrators in GoCo can now flexibly decide if and how they want to collect or display Pronouns, Legal Sex (for Benefits administration purposes), Preferred Names, and more.

. HR administrators in GoCo can now flexibly decide if and how they want to collect or display Pronouns, Legal Sex (for Benefits administration purposes), Preferred Names, and more. Racially and ethnically inclusive holidays. GoCo added Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day as holidays that HR administrators can optionally add to their company calendar. Custom holidays can also be added to match a company’s own values.

GoCo added Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day as holidays that HR administrators can optionally add to their company calendar. Custom holidays can also be added to match a company’s own values. Anonymous feedback and harassment reporting. GoCo expanded its acclaimed Workflows feature to allow employees to submit workflows anonymously and safely, without fear of retaliation. Some common use-cases include enabling employees to anonymously report sexual harassment or racial discrimination, and send anonymous feedback or suggestions to managers or HR. This feature also facilitates two-way conversations between HR, managers, and the anonymous employee, without revealing the employee’s identity.

“The last year has been a period of reckoning for small businesses, and a period of awakening for HR professionals who are feeling newly empowered to make profound and meaningful changes to how humans are treated in the workplace,” said Allie Collins, Director of Marketing and Head of the DEI Taskforce at GoCo. “At GoCo, we’re proud and eager to be a part of that change, and these new features are a big step forward in equipping HR with the tools they need to pioneer the next frontier of inclusivity.”

To learn more about GoCo and see the new DEI features in action, visit www.goco.io

