GlossWire is Honored to Pay Tribute to the Legacy of Virgil Abloh by Supporting the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bathandbody–For the month of December 2021, GlossWire will donate $1USD for every download of the app (App Store and Google Play) to support the mission of the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund: Fostering equity and inclusion within the fashion industry.





“The world suffered a great loss with the passing of Virgil Abloh on November 28, 2021. A prolific, influential creative force and one of modern fashion’s most popular designers who opened the door for so many in the fashion industry along with being a philanthropic leader,” stated GlossWire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “As GlossWire continues its commitment to donating $1USD a download to important philanthropic causes, it was an immediate commitment that we would honor his extraordinary legacy by partnering with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to support the Virgil Abloh™ ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund.”

The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund was created in 2020 by Virgil Abloh in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to identify and uplift is to foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African-American, or African descent. Mr. Abloh named the fund “Post-Modern” to represent that those recipients will not only receive funds but will also be given access to vital career support services and mentoring.

“At a time when many have sought to advance equity and inclusion in the fashion industry, Virgil made a direct and immeasurable impact. It was Virgil’s dream to identify, connect with, and support, as he often said, the ‘17-year-old version’ of himself,” stated Fashion Scholarship Fund Executive Director Peter Arnold. “Out there are many young adults who deserve the chance and the ‘way in’ he was committed to providing. The Virgil Abloh™ ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund, and the generation of future Scholars the Fashion Scholarship Fund will support, are our opportunity to carry out the personal legacy Virgil designed and built with focus and determination.”

Members of the inaugural 2021 class of Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholars held design, merchandising, and marketing internships at such companies as Brandon Maxwell, Estée Lauder, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rimowa. Scholars were paired with creative and marketing mentors who are leaders at Baccarat, Bandier, Milk Makeup, New Guards Group, Nike, Off-White, and others. To date, twenty “Post-Modern” Scholars have received $7,500 college scholarship awards through the Fund. The next class of Scholars will be announced in early 2022.

“While Virgil Abloh was best known for being the Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, he will be remembered well beyond fashion. As the first Black American to lead a French fashion house and one of the few African Americans to lead a top fashion house, he had a mission to create opportunities for others for whom it has routinely been denied,” said Carney. “Through mentorship, education, and financial opportunity he believed young talent can flourish, and supporting that initiative is critical to us as well at GlossWire.”

Virgil Abloh (1980-2021) was an artist, architect, engineer, designer, musician and DJ, chief creative director, and artistic director. Throughout his career, he focused on advancing equity and inclusivity across these disciplines. The Fashion Scholarship Fund will continue to carry out his legacy by supporting and nurturing young talent.

To download the GlossWire app, please visit the App Store and Google Play to support the mission of the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund: Fostering equity and inclusion within the fashion industry.

About GlossWire:

GlossWire’s B2B2C app and web-based shopping platform provides its portfolio of beauty brands real-time insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns. A two-sided global marketplace, GlossWire’s B2B data hub aims to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, the B2C shopping side is powered by consumer preferences using personalization to connect consumers to brands. Giving beauty brands real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes the GlossWire platform the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company is owned by Wire Holdings, Inc. and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, retail and tech spaces. For more information, visit www.glosswire.com.

About Fashion Scholarship Fund:

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S. The FSF works directly with the country’s most talented young students from diverse backgrounds and awards over $1 million each year in scholarships to help these students succeed in all sectors of the industry including design, merchandising, marketing analytics, and supply chain. The FSF also provides scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry’s most influential leaders and companies. In 2020, Virgil Abloh and the Fashion Scholarship Fund established the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, raising $1 Million Dollars to support the next generation of Black fashion industry leaders. For more information, visit www.fashionscholarshipfund.org.

Important Note to Editors:

Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as GlossWire. You may also direct your audience to our website at www.glosswire.com. We can be found @glosswireofficial on social media.

Contacts

Laura Baumgartner



Asylum PR



lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com