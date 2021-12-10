Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Announces Recipients of its Prestigious Annual Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2021GSAawards–For over a quarter century, the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards have recognized the achievements of top performing semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry. We are proud to announce the 2021 award recipients honored at this year’s GSA Awards Virtual Ceremony that took place yesterday, Dec. 9.

Individual Awards:



Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award



The GSA’s most prestigious award recognizes individuals, such as its namesake, Dr. Morris Chang, for their exceptional contributions to drive the development, innovation, growth and long-term opportunities for the semiconductor industry. This year’s recipient is Dr. Walden “Wally” C. Rhines, president and CEO of Cornami, Inc.

Rising Women of Influence Award



This award recognizes and profiles the next generation of women leaders in the semiconductor industry who are believed to be rising to top executive roles within their organizations. This year’s award was presented to Teresa McLaurin, Fellow and Sr. Director of DFT Architecture at ARM.

Company Awards:



Most Respected Semiconductor Companies



GSA members identified the winners in this category by casting ballots for the industry’s most respected companies, judged for their vision, technology and market leadership. This year’s recipients include:

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales

AMD

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales

Marvell

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales

Silicon Labs

Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales

Lattice Semiconductor

Most Respected Private Company

SambaNova Systems

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Companies



These awards are derived from a broad evaluation of the financial health and performance of public semiconductor companies. This year’s recipients are:



Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales

FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales

Broadcom Inc.

Start-Up to Watch



GSA’s Private Awards Committee, comprised of successful executives, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, chose the winner by identifying a promising startup that has demonstrated the potential to positively change its market or the industry through innovation and market application. This year’s winner is Menlo Micro.

As a global organization, the GSA recognizes outstanding companies headquartered in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific regions having a global impact and demonstrating a strong vision, portfolio and market leadership. Two awards were presented in this category:

Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company

MediaTek Inc.

Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company

Nordic Semiconductor

Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company



Two analyst pick awards were presented based on technology and financial performance, as well as future projections:

Synaptics was chosen by Rajvindra Gill, Managing Director at Needham & Company, LLC

was chosen by Rajvindra Gill, Managing Director at Needham & Company, LLC Marvell was chosen by Mark Lipacis, Managing Director at Jefferies, LLC

This year’s virtual ceremony was attended by close to 1,500 global executives in the semiconductor and technology industries.

About GSA:



GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

Contacts

GSA Contact:

Traci Brandon



(972) 866-7579 ext. 151



tbrandon@gsaglobal.org