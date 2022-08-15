GigNet to Provide Managed Services to Aquaworld Cancun to Provide Clients with Seamless Wi-Fi while Embarking on Unique Water Tours and Experiences

Largest Marina and Dive Shop in Latin America Offers a Variety of Tours and Activities Including Fishing, Diving, Snorkeling, Parasailing and More

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has signed an agreement to provide high speed Internet and Managed Services to Aquaworld marina located in Cancun’s Hotel Zone. Aquaworld has been the “Fun Leader” for water activities in Cancun since 1986 and is a 2022 Tripadvisor “Travelers’ Choice” award recipient.

Aquaworld’s main facilities are a marina in the Hotel Zone of Cancun, with the capacity to receive hundreds of boats, wave runners, and aquatic equipment. The facility also features the only pool to teach diving courses and training at the PADI certification level. Popular tours include an Isla Mujeres cruise and snorkeling trip and the “Paradise Subsee” – a cross between a yellow submarine and a glass bottomed boat – found only at Aquaworld, with tours of the Punta Nizuc Reef and the Cancun Underwater Museum.

“As the ‘Fun Experts’ in Cancun, our Mission is to offer our guests an exciting, entertaining, and safe experience,” said Andrea Orozco, General Manager. “Our customers’ experience begins at the Marina before they leave the dock, and this includes allowing them to stay connected to friends and family. Once their adventure begins, capturing the experience in a digital photograph to share and keep for years to come is an important part of the Aquaworld encounter. High-speed Internet helps us deliver this keepsake in a timely, high-quality fashion.”

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, commented, “The incredible blue waters of the Caribbean Sea are at the center of the Cancun travel experience. Whether it is a relaxing and interesting boat tour or an exhilarating hands-on activity, Aquaworld helps travelers of all ages enjoy a water adventure while visiting the Cancun region. Our fiber-optic network and strong Wi-Fi services in the Cancun Hotel Zone help leading businesses such as Aquaworld earn top ratings from clients and from travel websites. The best ocean activities and the best Internet are a powerful combination. Together, Aquaworld and GigNet are a reason Cancun is the best destination in the world for travelers, adventurers, families, conferences, and digital nomads.”

ABOUT AQUAWORLD

Founded in 1986, Aquaworld is located in Cancun and in Cozumel and is known globally as a leading company specializing in aquatic entertainment and activities. In addition to being the “Fun Experts” in Cancun for over 35 years, Aquaworld also prides itself on its contributions to preserving the delicate ecological balance of the reefs and ocean life of Cancun and Riviera Maya. Aquaworld has earned the prestigious “ESR” Badge from the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI) for Environmental and Social Responsibility. This places Aquaworld among the elite companies in Mexico who share the distinguished ESR label. Aquaworld is part of the Ultramar family of companies. https://aquaworld.com.mx/en/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

