Giga Carbon Neutrality Announces Contract for 200 Hydrogen and Battery EV Powered Trucks and Machinery in China, Believed to Be the Biggest Single Fleet Order for New Energy Commercial Vehicles in the World

LONDON & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Giga Carbon Neutrality (GCN), the clean commercial transportation and technology company, today announced that it has secured a contract to supply 200 hydrogen and battery EV powered heavy trucks and associated engineering machinery from The People’s Government of Ejin Horo Banner, an administrative division of Ordos City of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China.

The GCN trucks will be produced in a strategic partnership with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) and Sunrise Power at a new clean energy commercial vehicle production facility in Ordos City, China. XCMG is China’s number one and the world’s number three construction machinery company.

The partners plan to invest Rmb2.3 billion (US$360 million) to establish the new plant, which will produce clean energy commercial vehicles, hydrogen power systems and associated equipment for customers in China and across Asia. Work to build the new plant is expected to be complete in 2023, with the first 200 vehicles scheduled to roll off the production line in the first half of 2022.

In November 2021, GCN announced its intention to launch a full range of 21 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles by the end of 2023, which will be configurable to a wide range of commercial use cases. The first vehicles are available to order now for delivery in 2022.

Marty Wade, CEO at Giga Carbon Neutrality, comments: “This a milestone deal for GCN and clean energy commercial transportation. We believe it is the amongst the biggest signed with any company for hydrogen and battery EV trucks so far and that it will make GCN the one of the leading providers of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles worldwide.”

See GCN’s Hydrogen Tractor on the road in China at https://youtu.be/6MWfu8zswTo

About Giga Carbon Neutrality (www.gigacarbonneutrality.com)

Giga Carbon Neutrality is a clean energy trucking and technology company with a supporting ‘Energy-as-a-Service’ (EaaS) offering that makes running clean, reliable vehicle fleets easy for industrial and commercial transportation companies. GCN’S portfolio includes battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, clean energy storage, charging and refueling infrastructure, and specialist financing to support the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

About Sunrise Power Co Ltd (www.fuelcell.co.cn)

Founded in April 2001, Sunrise Power Co., Ltd. is China’s first joint-stock enterprise dedicated to industrialization of fuel cells. The company integrates scientific research and development, engineering transformation, product manufacturing and personnel training, and is mainly engaged in design, development, manufacturing and technical service of hydrogen fuel cell membrane electrodes, stack modules, systems and related test equipment. At present, it has a total of 541 patent applications, including 4 international patents, and covering all levels of key materials, key components, stacks and systems of proton exchange membrane fuel cells.

About XCMG (www.xcmg.com)

XCMG is the iconic brand of the equipment industry of China. XCMG group, 78 years of history, is a multinational enterprise giant. No. 1 in Chinese construction machinery industry, top 3 in the industry in the whole world, XCMG has been supplying the products to over 187 countries and regions.

