Gibraltar to Present at Seaport Global Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ROCK #ROCK–Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to present at the Seaport Global Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET, and hold meetings with investors that day.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar’s mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.

Contacts

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio

(212) 838-3777

rock@lhai.com

