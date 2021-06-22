Home Business Wire GetSwift to Host Virtual Roadshow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:30...
Business Wire

GetSwift to Host Virtual Roadshow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

di Business Wire

Company to Review Strategy to Accelerate Revenue Growth and Progress of OTC Listing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GSW #lastmileGetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, will hold a virtual roadshow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to present an overview of the Company’s strategy to accelerate its revenue growth and progress of OTC listing.

GetSwift Chief Executive Officer Bane Hunter, President and Co-Founder Joel MacDonald and Chief Operating Officer Rob Bardunias will host the virtual roadshow, followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested shareholders can submit their questions ahead of the call via email to GSW@mzgroup.us and management will answer them during the Q&A period. The virtual roadshow will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST

Toll Free dial-in number U.S. and Canada:

1-877-407-4018

Toll Free dial-in number Australia:

1 800 687 004

Toll/International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8471

Conference ID:

13720735

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the virtual roadshow, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The virtual roadshow will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145360 and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the virtual roadshow will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number:

1-844-512-2921

International Replay Number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13720735

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”.

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

Contacts

U.S. Investor Relations
Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President – MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

GSW@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations:
investors@getswift.co

Articoli correlati

Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second...
Continua a leggere

Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Digital Strategy Consulting Services by the IDC MarketScape

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strategy and vision dimension highlights proven ability to help clients create forward-thinking strategies that drive value NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Transposit’s DevOps Process Orchestration Platform Now Empowers Non-Developers to Automate Processes for Digital Operations

Business Wire Business Wire -
New customization, flexibility, and visibility features help engineering and operations teams work better together to achieve value faster SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire