GetSwift to Host Virtual Roadshow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Company to Review Strategy to Accelerate Revenue Growth and Progress of OTC Listing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GSW #lastmile—GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, will hold a virtual roadshow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to present an overview of the Company’s strategy to accelerate its revenue growth and progress of OTC listing.

GetSwift Chief Executive Officer Bane Hunter, President and Co-Founder Joel MacDonald and Chief Operating Officer Rob Bardunias will host the virtual roadshow, followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested shareholders can submit their questions ahead of the call via email to GSW@mzgroup.us and management will answer them during the Q&A period. The virtual roadshow will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST Toll Free dial-in number U.S. and Canada: 1-877-407-4018 Toll Free dial-in number Australia: 1 800 687 004 Toll/International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13720735

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the virtual roadshow, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The virtual roadshow will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145360 and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the virtual roadshow will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13720735

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”.

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

Contacts

U.S. Investor Relations

Chris Tyson



Executive Vice President – MZ North America



Direct: 949-491-8235



GSW@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations:

investors@getswift.co