Get Set for Summer with VIZIO’s Red-Hot Memorial Day Deals

Gear up for an unforgettable summer with discounts on VIZIO TVs and soundbars, saving hundreds on select models

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With summer right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, and VIZIO has discounted prices just in time. This Memorial Day, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has partnered with retailers to offer superior value on high-performance Smart TVs and soundbars.

Whether you’re watching a baseball game, the newest streaming show, or a classic movie, summer nights just got a little better with VIZIO’s deals on 4K QLED Smart TVs and soundbars. Shoppers will be able to upgrade their living room experiences, enjoy a huge variety of streaming content on the SmartCast platform, and still have cash left over for ice cream.

“Summer is a great time to upgrade your home theater. After a long day of summer activities, nothing beats kicking back to stream the latest blockbuster, show, or game,” said John Schindler, VIZIO Vice President of Product Planning. “This Memorial Day, we’re continuing to uphold our commitment to offering great quality and great value by dropping the prices on a selection of our high-performance home theater products, so that anyone can have an immersive viewing experience at any budget.”

Included on every new VIZIO TV, the SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

This Memorial Day, get ready to elevate your home entertainment experience with incredible deals on a wide range of VIZIO TV and soundbar models. From stunning visuals to immersive audio, VIZIO has something for everyone. To take advantage of these limited time offers and make this holiday weekend truly memorable, click the links below:

VIZIO P-Series® Quantum 75” Class 4K HDR Smart TV (P75Q9-J01): Immerse yourself in breathtaking 4K picture quality with this 75-inch Smart TV. With its Quantum Color technology and Dolby Vision HDR with active local dimming, every detail comes to life. Enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

VIZIO D-Series® 40” Full HD Smart TV (D40fM-K09): Perfect for smaller spaces, this 40-inch Full HD Smart TV delivers vibrant visuals and built-in streaming capabilities. Stream your favorite shows and movies effortlessly with popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more.

VIZIO M-Series™ QX 50” 4K Quantum Color Smart TV (M50QXM-K01): Enhance your experience with our flagship gaming TV. Its Quantum Color technology and Active Full Array backlighting ensure vivid colors and deep contrast for maximum immersion, and a tactical edge. (Save $130 at Best Buy)

VIZIO V-Series® 75” 4K Smart TV (V755M-K03): Explore a world of streaming options on this 75-inch 4K Smart TV. Enjoy stunning visuals and a user-friendly interface that gives you easy access to popular streaming apps and live TV channels ($649 at Sam’s Club, a $90 savings)

VIZIO P-Series® Quantum 65” Class 4K HDR Smart TV (P65Q9-J01): Feast your eyes on the immersive visuals of this 65-inch 4K Smart TV. Its Quantum Color technology and local dimming zones provide exceptional picture quality, while its SmartCast platform offers a wealth of streaming choices. (Save $300 in this limited-time sale at Walmart!)

VIZIO M-Series™ 43” Class 4K HDR Smart TV (M43Q6-J04): This 43-inch 4K Smart TV combines a sleek design with remarkable picture quality. Whether you’re watching your favorite movies or streaming the newest streaming shows, this TV delivers an engaging experience (Sam’s Club members save $100)

VIZIO M-Series™ 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® (M215a-J6): With its powerful sound and versatile connectivity options, this compact soundbar brings rich and immersive audio to any room, enhancing your favorite movies, music, and games. Upgrade your sound and transform your entertainment today

VIZIO M-Series™ AiO Sound Bar (M213ad-K8): Experience impressive audio performance in a compact design, perfect for smaller spaces. With its built-in Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream your favorite music wirelessly from your devices, creating a versatile and immersive listening experience ($149.99 – a $50 discount at Amazon)

VIZIO V-Series® 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (V51-H6): Bring theater-like sound to your living room with this 5.1 channel soundbar system. With a wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers, you’ll be fully immersed in a surround sound experience.

VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (SB2021n-J6): Enhance your TV’s audio with this compact yet powerful soundbar. Enjoy crystal-clear sound and deep bass, making your favorite movies and music come to life.

VIZIO V-Series® 2.0 Compact Sound Bar (V20-J8): Immerse yourself in clear and dynamic audio with this 2.0 channel soundbar. Its sleek design and versatile placement options make it a perfect fit for any room.

VIZIO V-Series® 2.1 Compact Sound Bar (V21t-J8): Experience room-filling sound with this 2.1 channel soundbar system. The wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass, while the built-in Bluetooth allows you to stream music wirelessly from your devices.

VIZIO V-Series® 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (V21-H8): Elevate your home audio experience with this immersive 2.1 channel system and wireless subwoofer. Enjoy a rich, room-filling sound that brings movies, music, and games to life.

VIZIO M-Series™ 5.1.2 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® (M512a-H6):Featuring Dolby Atmos technology and a high-performance audio system, this soundbar delivers a truly immersive audio experience that fills the room with stunning clarity and depth. (Save $128.90 at Amazon)

VIZIO V-Series® 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (V21-H8R): With its versatile 2.1 channel configuration, wireless subwoofer, and Bluetooth connectivity, enjoy enhanced audio quality and seamless streaming for a truly immersive and convenient audio experience.

In-store pricing may vary. Prices and offers are subject to change.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

Press Contact for VIZIO

Ed Zitron



press@vizio.com