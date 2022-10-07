Generational Equity Advises Computers & Networks in its Sale to eResources

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Software, Inc. (dba Computers & Networks) to eResources LLC. The transaction closed September 7, 2022.

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, Computers & Networks (C&N) is a provider of computer network designs and implementation, hosted infrastructure solutions including data storage and desktop virtualization, and network support to customers with complex, multi-site installations. The Company is a leader in offering outsourced IT support to allow customers to focus on growing operations instead of maintaining hardware and network systems. C&N’s approach is to provide proactive care so that IT issues can be eliminated prior to causing downtime or business disruption.

eResources, located in Ocala, Florida, helps businesses and associations across the U.S. achieve growth by guiding and supporting IT infrastructure and providing cybersecurity management. eResources partners have been able to grow their businesses and reduce their costs by 42% on average. Their goal is to let businesses be in complete control of their IT strategy – letting it serve as a tool rather than an obstacle.

The Company’s fully outsourced IT services provide all the convenience of having an in-house IT team without the extra cost and work involved with maintaining them. They offer a full array of services including: Managed IT Services, 24/7 Help Desk, Cloud Solutions, Assessments, Consultations, Project Services, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team lead by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Julie Sandoval successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Thomas Hamm established the original relationship with C&N.

“This was a great opportunity all the way around; not only was this an ideal fit, but the level of professionalism of both sellers and buyers made for a smooth transaction,” said Sandoval.

