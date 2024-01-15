Gelson’s selects Clear Demand Price and Promotion Optimization to Provide Additional Value to their Customers

Gelson’s uses advanced AI application to gain new insights and improve automation as consumers become more price-sensitive and adjust their shopping habits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClearanceOptimization–Today, Clear Demand announces its newest retail customer, Gelson’s, a specialty supermarket chain in Southern California known for its unique assortment, high quality, product freshness and unsurpassed service.









Along with its supermarket assortment, Gelson’s continues to push innovation, adding new curated food options, take-home meals, wine bars, and convenience formats, including its recent announcement of its ReCharge by Gelson’s store. Clear Demand’s AI solutions will enable optimized price and promotions that build customer loyalty, gain market share, and improve competitiveness across assortments and formats.

“There is no doubt that our customers’ food buying habits and sensitivity towards price have changed,” said Ronald Johnson, Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer at Gelson’s. “Clear Demand was the unanimous choice to deliver the pricing and promotions necessary for our growth and transformation.”

U.S. consumers have seen grocery prices rise 25% since January 2020, outstripping wage growth, and reports show that consumers are pushing back even as inflation returns to moderate levels. Additionally, supermarkets are expanding their products, offering hybrid and ready-to-go meals. However, these retailers still face increased costs, and they must show their value to their customers in their pricing and promotions to ward off competition.

“Manual tools and spreadsheets can’t keep up. Retailers need the deep analysis and automation found within AI and machine learning solutions to remain competitive and relevant. Gelson’s is an innovator, delivering an impeccable shopping experience with localized assortments for their neighborhoods. We’re thrilled to work with this leading retailer on their price and promotion goals and deliver increased value for their customers,” said James A. Sills, Ph.D., president and CEO of Clear Demand, Inc.

Clear Demand’s AI Pricing and Promotion Management and Optimization products will manage the retail pricing strategies across Gelson’s 28 supermarket locations. Innovations unique to Clear Demand’s platform will increase merchant and buyer productivity, accelerate strategy development, align prices with shopper demand, automate compliance, and reduce price management and staffing workload.

About Gelson’s

Gelson’s is a collection of premium food and beverage markets with 28 locations throughout Southern California featuring the full breadth and amenities of a traditional grocer with the high level of personalized service and tailored offerings of a neighborhood shop. Each store offers a wide range of carefully selected produce, meat, seafood, bakery, and floral items, as well as chef-crafted signature and seasonal recipes from Gelson’s Kitchen, including deli to-go and catering. Shoppers can enjoy a unique collection of the best quality local, specialty, and organic products, along with favorite national brands. Gelson’s has earned recognition for its selection of top-quality private brand products, virtual educational and tasting events, and charitable and community partnerships.

Founded in 1951 as an extraordinary food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Gelson’s continues to be committed to the highest standards for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com and follow @gelsonsmarkets on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Clear Demand

Clear Demand is the leader in Intelligent Price Management and Optimization (IPMO) for retail. We were the first company to deliver an omni-channel lifecycle pricing solution that synchronizes prices, promotions, and markdowns online and in-store to produce a consistent brand and shopping experience. Clear Demand is the leading innovator in retail pricing solutions with patented science that analyzes historical sales to understand shoppers’ sensitivity to price and generate price and promotion strategies that account for pricing rules, cost changes, and competitor prices to achieve profit and revenue goals. Architected on big data and delivered through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Clear Demand’s Intelligent IPMO solution can be administered from a public or private cloud. Clear Demand’s innovations in retail science simplify adoption and use, while allowing retailers to see value in just weeks with more transparency and minimal disruption to existing business.

