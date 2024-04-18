GE HealthCare Introduces AI-Enhanced Voluson Signature 20 and 18 Ultrasound Systems to Advance Women’s Health Imaging

Integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced tools improve image quality and exam speed to help providers make accurate diagnoses and tailor precision care for women

Latest Voluson Signature ultrasound technology offers an intuitive and ergonomic design allowing clinicians to focus on patient care

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced the launch of the Voluson Signature 20 and 18 ultrasound systems, which comprehensively integrate artificial intelligence (AI), advanced tools and an ergonomic design to speed exam time for clinicians while delivering a clearer picture of various conditions impacting women’s health. These latest systems combine high-performance hardware with flexible scalable software to help increase clinicians’ confidence in their diagnostic and treatment determinations.





Today, patient volumes are increasing and health conditions are becoming more complex – especially for women who face complications related to pregnancy, as well as other conditions impacting the female reproductive system. At the same time, workforce shortages continue to be a major challenge for health systems who are trying to meet these demands, with 42% of clinicians surveyed as part of GE HealthCare’s Reimagining Better Health study considering leaving the healthcare industry. To help address patient demand and reduce staffing burdens, clinicians across the board need tools, including innovative AI-enabled ultrasound technologies, that support a clear, quick and confident diagnosis.

“We’ve seen huge advancements in ultrasound technology, including the use of AI, resulting in a new era of ultrasound scanning. The new Voluson Signature series features innovative tools clinicians can rely on, and the automated functions help reduce work stress and improve workflows,” said Dr. Ben Csapo, Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist Graz, Austria. “The most important part of our work is building connections with patients and not over-instrumentalizing work. Having a tool that helps clinicians work smarter, faster and easier is a good step forward for patients.”

The latest AI-powered capabilities on the Voluson Signature 20 and 18 enable a number of efficiencies across women’s health care settings.

The new “ Hey Voluson” feature allows users to operate the system using voice commands, saving time and keystrokes.

feature allows users to operate the system using voice commands, saving time and keystrokes. SonoLyst*, a suite of tools that leverage AI to identify fetal anatomy seen on standard views, then automatically annotates and measures where applicable, and can reduce time to complete standard International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISUOG) second trimester exams by up to 40%.

SonoPelvicFloor simplifies assessments of the pelvic floor and speeds up exams by automating plane alignment and measurements for an up to 76% keystroke reduction.

Fibroid Mapping uses AI to standardize and streamline fibroid documentation by mapping, measuring, and classifying fibroids.

fetalHS simplifies and speeds fetal heart assessments by up to 48% by providing step-by-step, AI-driven guidance to help identify normal fetal heart anatomy.

In addition, a flexible wireless workflow is now a possibility with the integration of Vscan Air CL wireless dual probe with the new Voluson Signature systems, allowing for a wider range of motion because it is cable free.

“Next-level image clarity can help clinicians detect fetal abnormalities and hard-to-spot gynecological emergencies or conditions like endometriosis earlier, which can make a big difference in a patient’s treatment plan and overall health,” said Gerald Seifriedsberger, general manager, Women’s Health Ultrasound, GE HealthCare. “With proven time-saving AI-driven applications, and advanced automation features that simplify exams, we’re providing technology that can help enhance ease of use and provide clearer images – helping clinicians power through demanding workflows faster while delivering greater consistency and accuracy, ultimately helping deliver better health outcomes for women.”

These latest solutions build on GE HealthCare’s Voluson portfolio, which incorporate a legacy of innovation to deliver exceptional image quality, advanced clinical tools, and intelligent workflow to enable high quality, efficient care. For more information on the Voluson Signature 20 and 18 devices, visit https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/ultrasound/voluson/voluson-signature20 and https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/ultrasound/voluson/voluson-signature18.

*SonoLyst incorporates the AI technology of Intelligent Ultrasound.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

Contacts

Eric Tatro



Media Contact



GE HealthCare



+1 312 459 6140



Eric.Tatro@gehealthcare.com