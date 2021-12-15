Gazelle Wind Power Teams Up with Maersk Supply Service to Develop Grid-Connected Offshore Wind Pilot Plant

2 MW Plant to Utilize Gazelle’s Breakthrough Hybrid Floating Wind Platform

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Maersk Supply Service (Maersk), a leading provider of global offshore marine services and integrated solutions for the energy sector worldwide, to support the development of a 2 MW pilot plant using the company’s breakthrough floating wind platform at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN). Maersk Supply Service will provide the project’s engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), which is expected to be completed in Q2 2023.

Through Maersk’s expertise in providing EPCI services, as well as their global offshore project execution in the marine sector, this partnership is the next step in bringing Gazelle’s patented, breakthrough hybrid floating wind platform and first-of-its-kind dynamic mooring system to the commercial market.

Having demonstrated the capabilities of its technology with a statement of feasibility by leading worldwide classification organization DNV, Gazelle’s platform successfully combines the top attributes of the most popular floating offshore wind platform designs seen today without their drawbacks. The Gazelle platform enables wind farms to be placed in deep waters and is much lighter than conventional platforms. It is also more compact and simpler to build, deploy, and maintain than other floating platforms, which translates to a dramatically lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

“Maersk has an impressive track record and we could not have asked for a better organization to work with on this project,” said Connie Hedegaard, Non Executive Director, Gazelle Wind Power. “This agreement with Maersk will help Gazelle accelerate the momentum of the development of its hybrid floating platform and open up the massive offshore wind market.”

”Green transition and decarbonisation initiatives are at the heart of our strategy,” said Yvan Leyni, Floating Wind Solutions Director at Maersk Supply Service, “We are committed to being at the forefront of the rapidly evolving floating wind industry and are delighted to support the Gazelle pilot project.”

As more industries and world governments commit to decarbonisation and net-zero emissions goals, enabling wind farms to be placed in deeper waters as far as 400 meters will be critical to generate the required energy for a growing worldwide population without fossil fuels. According to DNV, the floating offshore wind market is projected to reach as much as 250 GW of output by 2050.

Gazelle is supported by an elite group of energy industry veterans on its board of directors, including leading global policymakers, government officials, engineers, and CEOs.

About Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonisation. The company’s durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris, and Texas. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

