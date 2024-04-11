G2 Names Sectigo the Undisputed Leader in Certificate Lifecycle Management for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Company also earns top spot for SSL/TLS certificates and recognition across five additional categories including best support, usability, and relationship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader for the fourth consecutive quarter in the certificate lifecycle management (CLM), and SSL/TLS certificates software categories in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid report.





Solutions in the leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial satisfaction and market-presence scores. G2 notes that just 6% of software products and services listed in this quarter’s rankings earned recognition, with less than 3% securing a G2 leader badge. Sectigo secured leader badges in two prestigious categories.

“I thank our customers and employees for enabling us to realize our vision to provide the simplest, most secure, and most scalable CLM solution in the industry,” said Sectigo CEO Kevin Weiss. “Sectigo team members around the globe are committed to making digital trust a reality for our customers every day, and it’s an honor to be recognized by those customers quarter over quarter.”

Sectigo’s CLM solutions and digital certificates secure human and machine identities for more than 700,000 customers worldwide. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by the leading certificate authorities (CA) to simplify and improve security protocols across the organization.

“Our best-in-class CLM platform automates certificate management across the enterprise, providing complete visibility of all certificates from a single pane of glass,” said Mark Bilger, chief product and engineering officer at Sectigo. “Our continued recognition as the foremost authority in CLM reflects our mission to eliminate business outages from expired certificates and protect organizations with quantum-safe solutions that make crypto agility come to life.”

In addition to being recognized as the clear leader in CLM, Sectigo received awards in specific areas such as:

Best Meets Requirements for the third consecutive quarter

Best Support for the third consecutive quarter

Best Usability for the second consecutive quarter

Best Relationship for the second consecutive quarter

Easiest Admin for the second consecutive quarter

To learn more about our G2 recognition, visit: https://www.sectigo.com/sectigo-g2-reviews

To learn how Sectigo Certificate Manager can help you achieve better business outcomes, visit: www.sectigo.com/enterprise-solutions/certificate-manager.

About Sectigo



Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Webby award-winning podcast, Root Causes.

