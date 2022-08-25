Futurum Research Acquires Wainhouse Research

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Futurum Research, a global tech-focused strategy, research, and advisory analyst firm focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, and empowering clients to find their competitive edge in the digital economy, has announced the acquisition of Wainhouse Research.

“Wainhouse’s data-driven approach brings new intelligence tools to Futurum clients to assist in market approach, expansion, and decision support,” said Daniel Newman, CEO & principal analyst at Futurum Research. “The merger of the two industry advisory leaders will significantly expand the scope of our research insights, strategic consulting, worldwide events, analytical reports, and other services offerings.”

Wainhouse will leverage Futurum’s expertise as a key opinion leader and analyst team with deep expertise, consistently ranking four analysts in the top 50 of ARInsights’ Analyst Power 100 listing. The Futurum team’s large digital footprint, tier 1 media presence, and savvy use of multiple rich media formats often garners more than 2.5 million social media impressions from its events and activities, which will enable Wainhouse clients to achieve greater visibility for their brands, products, and services.

In turn, Futurum plans to leverage Wainhouse’s expertise, programs, and processes in market intelligence, datasets, and interactive client dashboards. Expanded services and products will feature new dashboards in categories such as cloud, cybersecurity, semiconductors, SaaS, and other major areas of digital transformation (DX).

Under the terms of the merger, Futurum will own a controlling interest of Wainhouse, with founder Marc Beattie retaining the remaining interest. Under the Futurum brand, Marc will continue to serve as president of Wainhouse, coordinating strategy and activities with Futurum principals Daniel Newman and Shelly Kramer. Futurum plans to integrate the two companies by the end of 2022.

About Futurum Research

Futurum Research is a global tech-focused strategy, research, and advisory analyst firm focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, and empowering clients to find their competitive edge in the digital economy.

Legacy research analyst firms are great at helping companies better understand broad industry shifts and obvious market trends, but they have been late to the game when it comes to explaining how new and disruptive technologies are truly transforming the world of business. That’s where Futurum Research excels. They have long been leading the conversation about digital transformation and have been helping clients navigate the process of DX for the last decade.

About Wainhouse

Wainhouse provides in-depth research and analysis that helps clients gain a clear perspective on the market, technology, and services for digital workplace communications and collaboration. Wainhouse analysts are industry experts in communications services driving the digital economy — with domain expertise in enterprise voice, online meetings, room-based video conferencing, team collaboration, co-collaboration, and streaming/webcasting/virtual event, services, and devices.

Wainhouse’s expertise is backed by one of the most comprehensive datasets and models in the world and the company meets both enterprise and vendor needs for insight and decision support via Market Insight reports, interactive client dashboards, custom research, and sales enablement services.

Contacts

Shelly Kramer



Principal Analyst and Founding Partner



Futurum Research



skramer@futurumresearch.com