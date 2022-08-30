Home Business Wire FuboTV to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
FuboTV to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on September 8, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET in New York City.

Additionally, Gandler, Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors.

A webcast of the live fireside chat can be accessed here or on the Events & Presentations section of FuboTV’s investor relations website.

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks in its base package and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through Fubo Sportsbook (in markets where available), free games and pick’ems, which are integrated into select sports content.

