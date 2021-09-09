Home Business Wire Frontier Communications to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media,...
Frontier Communications to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FYBR #fortune500–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

Investor
Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

