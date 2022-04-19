FPT Software Partners with SCSK EU, Unlocking Automation Potential for European Firms

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPTSoftware–Vietnam’s leading Digital Transformation services provider FPT Software has recently unveiled its partnership with SCSK Europe, a subsidiary of the Japan-based system integrator SCSK Corporation. The collaboration affirms FPT Software’s robotic process automation (RPA) expertise and further expands its foothold in the European market.





Applying “Fast Automation” framework, FPT Software has successfully helped SCSK Europe streamline six internal processes by deploying its award-winning RPA platform akaBot in four weeks. The offshore team then provided a comprehensive understanding of RPA’s benefits and armed SCSK employees with the necessary skills and mentality for the upcoming changes with the emergence of digital transformation. Following their internal success, SCSK Europe introduced FPT Software’s akaBot to their clients in the Chemical and Agriculture industries to help replace 100 percent human effort in their data extraction and loan credits approval processes.

“RPA is a powerful tool to resolve the bottleneck in business processes, delivering a much streamlined and efficient workflow. We believe that we can always extend the automation horizons even more by integrating RPA robots with other intelligent technologies,” said Masatoshi Chiba – General Manager, SCSK EU.

“With that expectation in mind, we decided to partner with akaBot, one of the leading vendors in developing hyper-automation solutions from FPT. Since 2018, we have established MOU for the comprehensive partnership to seek to supply a wider range of services and solutions and to expand our operations in the global through this partnership with FPT,” Masatoshi Chiba further shared.

According to FPT Software Chief Operating Officer Tran Dang Hoa, the collaboration “paved the way for FPT Software’s expansion in robotic automation and digital transformation in the EU and on a global scale.”

“Like SCSK, more and more firms worldwide are adopting RPA and hyper-automation to enhance operations,” Tran Dang Hoa said. “As a global top 30 RPA solution provider, we aspire to accompany businesses to overcome pressing challenges, boost their productivity and save costs,” he added.

FPT Software and SCSK’s partnership dates back to 2018 when the two cooperated in supporting the overseas expansion of Japanese companies, especially in financial and automotive systems development. Both sides joined forces in providing IT Services and business development through the Asia Pacific operations of major SCSK’s shareholder – Sumitomo Corporation.

First entering the European market in 2008, FPT Software has established seven offices and development centers, and is determined to penetrate further with digital transformation as the key driving force. The global IT firm targeted this strategic area as its first port for capital commitment in the value of 100 million dollars in the upcoming years, with the UK and Germany as two major geographies.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with USD 632.5 million in revenue and 22,500 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

About SCSK EU

SCSK Europe Ltd. was established in London in 1990 as a fully-owned subsidiary of SCSK Corporation, one of Japan’s leading IT service companies with more than 14,000 employees. We are One Stop IT Service Provider and a proven strategic business partner to Japanese-related corporations operating in EMEA/CIS providing various IT Solutions including RPA. For further information, please visit SCSK Europe Ltd.

