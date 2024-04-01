FOX Nation Signs Renowned Author James Patterson to Helm Three-Part True Crime Series

‘Unsolved with James Patterson’ Now Available on FOX Nation

FOX Nation has debuted a new true crime series, Unsolved with James Patterson, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. Hosted by critically acclaimed author James Patterson, the three-part series dropped today.





In making the announcement, Petterson said, “For decades, James Patterson has captivated the country with his bestselling titles, and we are thrilled to bring his incredible talents in storytelling and suspense to FOX Nation.”

Patterson added, “I was totally gripped by these cases. The fact that they are real-life stories– and that we may help bring justice to the victims and their families – is very special.”

Examining three unsolved homicide investigations, Patterson will dive into the cases of Nanette Krentel of Louisiana, Elizabeth Salgado of Utah, and Brian Egg of California. Each episode of the gripping series will feature interviews with those closest to the investigations including friends, family members and detectives as Patterson walks viewers through the timelines and gruesome details that continue to unfold.

Named the bestselling author of all-time by Publisher’s Weekly, Patterson has sold more than 425 million books and published over 260 New York Times bestsellers. He is the creator of the acclaimed “Alex Cross” series, which will soon air as a television series on Amazon Prime. He is also the author of the 24-book series, The Women’s Murder Club and the creator of the Jane Smith series and is about to release a highly anticipated collaboration with Michael Crichton called ERUPTION.

In addition to his gripping novels, he’s published more than 15 non-fiction bestsellers featuring true stories about the Kennedys, John Lennon, and Tiger Woods, as well as our military heroes, police officers, and ER nurses. He has also worked with a variety of celebrated co-authors, including former President Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton. His memoir “James Patterson by James Patterson” was an instant #1 New York Times bestseller.

Throughout his nearly 50-year career, Patterson has received numerous accolades, including an Edgar Award, ten Emmy Awards, the Literarian Award from the National Book Foundation, and the National Humanities Medal. In 2023, FOX Nation honored him with the “Back the Blue Award” for his work supporting law enforcement.

*Episodic details below:

EPISODE 1: THE FIRE



Rural Louisiana pre-school teacher and wife of the local fire chief, Nanette Krentel, seemed to be acting more fearful of someone, or something and began to lock down her home with cameras and guns. Until, one day, it went up in flames. Her body was found in the ashes with a gunshot wound to the head. Through interviews with her family and friends, a local reporter, and a cold case investigator, Patterson takes viewers through the secrets, threats and betrayals that surrounded Nanette in her final days.

EPISODE 2: THE CANYON



Utah student Elizabeth Salgado, recently moved from Mexico to Provo to join the Mormon Church and spread the word of God. Just weeks into her new life, she disappeared, and it would be years before her body was found in a canyon. It turns out during her short time in Utah she told family members about several strange and concerning interactions. In this episode, viewers will hear testimonies from Elizabeth’s uncle, the local police and a private investigator who is working with the family. Police say no one they have investigated can be ruled out.

EPISODE 3: THE FISH TANK



He was dubbed “The Unofficial Mayor of Clara Street.” San Francisco’s Brian Egg was known to open his home to people in need. And then, he went missing as several strange characters were seen lurking around his home. One even hired a crime scene cleanup crew, but why? It turns out Brian’s dismembered body was found inside the home in a fish tank. In this episode, viewers will hear from Egg’s closest neighbor and friends from the area along with an investigative reporter who describes all the bizarre twists and turns in the hunt for Brian’s still unnamed killer.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Morning Consult recently named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

