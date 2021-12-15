Fortune Brands Increases Quarterly Dividend for 9th Consecutive Year

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dividend–Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2022.

The increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.26 to $0.28, represents the Board’s continued confidence in the Company’s long-term cash flow potential and its support of the Company’s broader strategy for utilizing free cash flow to build shareholder value by investing in Fortune Brands’ businesses, pursuing accretive acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 27,500 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), regarding general business strategies, market potential, anticipated future financial performance, the potential of our brands and the housing market, and other matters. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes”, “positioned”, “expects”, “estimates”, “plans”, “look to”, “outlook”, “intend”, and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of our management. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements, including but not limited to general business and economic conditions; our reliance on the North American repair and remodel and new home construction activity levels; our reliance on key customers and suppliers; our ability to maintain our strong brands and to develop innovative products while maintaining our competitive positions; our ability to improve organizational productivity and global supply chain efficiency; our ability to obtain raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner; the impact of sustained inflation, including global commodity and energy availability and price volatility; the impact of trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments or changes in government and industry regulatory standards; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and other labor constraints; the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business and results; our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have and may acquire; and the other factors discussed in our securities filings, including in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

