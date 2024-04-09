Former Upstart Founding Executive, Jeff Keltner, Joins LawFi as Strategic Advisor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LawFi, Inc., (“LawFi”) a pioneering Legal Fintech Lender and the Inventor of the “Legal Fee Loan” is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jeff Keltner to our growing team. Mr. Keltner has signed on as an Advisor to help guide our highly experienced teams.





Jeff Keltner is an innovative digital lending veteran, formerly of Upstart (Nasdaq: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform designed to improve access to affordable credit while reducing the risk and costs of lending for banks and credit unions. Upstart is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to 100+ banks and credit unions who leverage Upstart’s artificial intelligence models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products.

Jeff was a founding team member at Upstart where he led business development, strategic partnerships, and new initiatives from its founding through an eventual IPO and beyond. He also served as the host of the weekly podcast Leaders in Lending. Jeff joined Upstart in 2012 after spending 6 years at Google where he launched and built the Google Apps for Education business, growing market share from zero to almost 70% in its first four years. Jeff spearheaded marketing efforts for Google Apps in Global 2000 accounts and led sales, business development, and go-to-market strategy for the launch of Chrome devices in the education and enterprise sectors. He spent several years in direct sales at IBM, always exceeding quota, and was a founding engineer and lead UI developer at SSB Technologies. Jeff holds a BS in Computer Systems Engineering from Stanford University.

Mr. Keltner commented, “I am excited to be working with LawFi to help them achieve their mission of extending financial support to individuals navigating the complexities of legal processes. There is a tremendous opportunity to make legal services more inclusive and accessible and financing for those services more affordable.”

Steven Highfill, Founder & CEO of LawFi commented, “I’m thrilled Jeff decided to join our team! He has a wealth of valuable experience and knowledge in startup, fintech, digital lending, credit underwriting, compliance, product development, and business development. He was a key executive at Upstart, helping to take Upstart from its launch to the prominent multi-billion public company it is today. Jeff will fill an instrumental role as Strategic Advisor. He will help our team build the legal industry’s first platform providing embedded payments & financing technology to empower more inclusive access to legal services and credit.”

About LawFi, Inc.

(“LawFi”) is a privately held development stage Legal Fintech company focused on developing the first Legal Fee Financing platform. Our platform will bring more financial inclusion to the legal system that is currently void of any meaningful financing options. LawFi will help solve the longstanding Access-to-Justice Gap by generating the industry’s first point-of-need legal fee loans and “Retain-Now-Pay-Smarter™ options for financing legal fees and related costs.

