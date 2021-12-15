Home Business Wire FlexTrade Systems’ FlexTRADER EMS Fixed Income Solution: FlexFi Selected by T. Rowe...
FlexTrade Systems’ FlexTRADER EMS Fixed Income Solution: FlexFi Selected by T. Rowe Price

di Business Wire

FlexTrade will upgrade firm’s global fixed income trading technology stack and support all asset classes traded globally.

GREAT NECK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced that T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. has chosen FlexTrade Systems’ FlexTRADER EMS Fixed Income Solution: FlexFI, to support the firm’s long- term global institutional fixed income trading business needs, and objectives.

FlexTrade Systems’ FlexTRADER EMS Fixed Income Solution: FlexFI, offers a complete single-source, multi-asset EMS front-end that will act as a centralized point of all data, analytics, reporting, automation, and execution for T. Rowe Price globally, managing its fixed income trading and helping achieve the efficiencies and scalability demanded by today’s competitive marketplace.

Paul Clarke, Head of Global Strategy, noted, “We are extremely excited by the fact that T. Rowe Price has chosen our FlexFI EMS solution for their global fixed income trading needs. They searched for a technology partner that was 100% focused on the firm’s workflow management and execution processes of both liquid and illiquid fixed income assets, and we look forward to delivering as part of the agreement.”

Dwayne Middleton, Head of Fixed Income Trading for T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., said, “The evolving complexity of fixed income markets requires partnerships with innovative companies in order to get the most out of trading platforms and add value for clients. The FlexFI EMS solution from FlexTrade was our choice after a thorough search for a FI EMS partner. We believe their solution is the most comprehensive and advanced in the marketplace. FlexTrade’s technology aligns with our plans for desktop interoperability and supports the market connectivity to tap into sources of liquidity in today’s fragmented fixed income markets.”

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world’s first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

FlexTRADER EMS for Fixed Income

FlexTRADER Fixed Income (FlexFI) provides an open and flexible fixed income EMS that allows clients to do what they do best—TRADE—and navigate a highly regulated landscape in a compliant, consistent, and cost-effective manner.

