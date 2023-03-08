Fleming Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution to Enhance Workers’ Comp, Auto and General Liability

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoreSolutions–Fleming Insurance Holdings, a property and casualty capital solutions provider, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution platform to enhance its data/analytics capabilities for its liabilities, including workers’ compensation, auto liability and general liability lines.

Origami’s platform offers Fleming a variety of tools and functionality for data capture, reporting and advanced analytics, which it can use to drive speed and efficiency across its underwriting and claims management processes.

“As our insurance carrier partners look to us for innovative reinsurance and capital solutions, we are committed to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to facilitate timely and accurate decision-making,” said Ben Bomhoff, CTO, Fleming. “Origami’s end-to-end solution should be a real difference-maker for our enterprise, enabling us to operate with expanded data/analytics capabilities, greater speed and efficiency.”

“By implementing Origami’s risk management information system, Fleming will be able to drive efficiency in its underwriting and claims operations, and deliver added value to its carrier partners,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Fleming Holdings

Fleming Holdings is a P&C insurance capital solutions business that includes a Bermuda-based class 3A reinsurance company. Fleming has built a track record of providing a full range of reinsurance structures and finality solutions for legacy liabilities, as well as liquidity and risk transfer alternatives to the middle market insurance industry. Fleming and its management team have extensive experience working on capital strategies for insurance companies in the U.S., Bermuda, Cayman, the U.K., and European Union. www.flemingih.com

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

