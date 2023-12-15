Fisker Rolls Out Final Fisker Ocean Over-the-Air Software Update of 2023 and Prepares for Regular Updates in 2024

Version 1.11 introduces new features and bug fixes and improves the ownership experience.

Version 1.11 is the second major OTA update for 2023, following Version 1.10 in November.

update for 2023, following Version 1.10 in November. Fisker expects to continue OTA updates through Q1 2024.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs—Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, has commenced its final over-the-air software (OTA) update of 2023 for the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.









Version 1.11 began rolling out on Dec. 14. The company expects to completely implement this update for the last customer cars by the end of January 2024. This OTA update, which can be authorized remotely by all Fisker Ocean owners, follows the previous major OTA software update– Version 1.10 in November.

“Being able to use OTA software updates to quickly introduce new features, respond to customer feedback, and fix bugs is an integral aspect of our competitive advantage,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We have addressed issues and offered a range of new features with both Versions 1.10 and 1.11 in 2023, as we are looking forward to maintaining the pace of our updates in 2024. It is incredible that we can use technology to do this for customers without them ever having to leave home.”

Beyond the two major OTA updates in 2023, Fisker also undertook a number of factory updates prior to November, in order to ensure that vehicles were current with the latest software before deliveries in significant numbers began to customers. The Version 1.11 OTA update will be available to owners in all Fisker’s US, Canada, and European launch markets.

The company will continue its robust approach to software updates, making a strategic shift to a staged roll-out plan to take advantage of learnings from previous releases and to properly test the over-the-air pipeline. In Q1 2024, Fisker expects further updates to improve the SolarSky roof capabilities; enhance the torque split between front and rear wheels; introduce a hill-holding function and one-pedal driving; alter the external vehicle sound and adjust the sound of the lock-unlock audio cues in response to customer feedback; improve key fob functionality; enhance the audio experience; introduce a Pet Mode for pet comfort; and add ADAS features, among improvements. Some of the individual features will be homologated by Fisker, if required, before release.

Version 1.11 of the software contains the following updates (release notes can be found here):

Introducing Trips: Whether you’re returning from your daily commute or a cross-state road trip, stay in the know about your drive. Easily view details such as distance, duration, miles/kilometers since last charge, or dive deeper into energy consumption metrics. To access your Trip details, head to the Trips tab in the Energy button on your Central Touchscreen.

Easily and safely clean fingerprints, smudges, and dust from your Central Touchscreen. You can access this feature in the Display section of Vehicle Settings on the Central Touchscreen. Enhancements to vehicle navigation

Bluetooth functionality and consistency improvements for audio and hands-free calling

California Mode functionality and consistency improvements

OTA update enhancements including correct OS version numbering in the Central Touchscreen

ADAS settings improvements

Access to an expanded library of new languages for EU locales

Other bug fixes and performance enhancements

