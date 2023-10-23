Fisker Lowers Price in U.S. for Top-Level Fisker Ocean Extreme and Provides Price Adjustment to Existing Customers. Fisker Opens 2024 Orders for All Trim Levels, Including Ultra and Sport, With New Pricing

Fisker lowers US pricing on the Ocean Extreme trim from $68,999 to $61,499.

Customers who have already ordered or purchased an Ocean Extreme will receive a $7,500 price adjustment, even if their vehicle has gone to production.

Fisker opens 2024 orders for all Fisker Ocean trim levels.

Fisker will raise US pricing on Fisker Ocean Ultra and Sport trim levels on Nov. 6, 2023, with existing Sport and Ultra pricing available until November 5, 2023.

Fisker Ocean Ultra has achieved EPA estimated range of 350 miles, exceeding Fisker’s estimates.

Customers can request Fisker Ocean test drives, where available.

In the US, Fisker is lowering the price of the Ocean Extreme trim by $7,500, to $61,499 from $68,999 1. This price change will go into effect immediately. Customers who have already ordered or purchased an Extreme will receive a $7,500 price adjustment, even if their vehicle has already gone to production.

“It is essential that Fisker responds to competitive realities in the rapidly growing EV market,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We want our customers to have greater access to the Ocean and to be able to take advantage of its exciting combination of innovative features, striking design, sustainable materials, and class-leading range.”

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has a 113 kWh battery pack (106 kWh usable) and an EPA range of 360 miles, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class 2.

In addition, on Nov. 6 Fisker is opening calendar year 2024 orders for all trim levels, including the Fisker Ocean Ultra and Sport models, with higher pricing for both. The Ultra will be priced at $52,999, up from $49,999 currently; and the Sport will be $38,999, up from $37,499 currently 1.

The Fisker Ocean Ultra has exceeded Fisker’s EPA range estimates, achieving an official EPA estimated range of 350 miles 2. The Sport has a Fisker estimated range of 231 miles 3, using a different battery chemistry (Lithium Iron Phosphate [LFP], optimized for affordability) than Extreme and Ultra (Nickel Manganese Cobalt [NMC], optimized for range and performance).

Current Sport and Ultra pricing will remain in effect on all orders completed on November 5, 2023.

“We are very confident in the continued demand for the Ocean and we expect the Sport and Ultra models to be the highest sellers starting in 2024,” Henrik Fisker added. “We expect our overall margins will be unaffected because higher Sport and Ultra pricing, combined with our cost-reduction initiatives and lower input prices, will support the anticipated trajectory of our profits.”

Fisker Ocean customers in the US can find a test drive location and schedule a test drive here.

1 Estimated pricing shown applies to the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, tax, title, registration, and other government fees. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be based on your final vehicle configuration. Pricing does not include government incentives you may be entitled to.

2 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

3 Based on Fisker simulations utilizing EPA standards. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment, wheel size and vehicle use. Official EPA ratings forthcoming.

