FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite Named Post-Trade System of the Year by FOW

FIS won first place for the FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite at the FOW International Awards 2021.

The FOW awards recognizes excellence and achievements in the derivatives industry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that it has won Post-Trade System of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2021 for the FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite. FIS received the award at FOW’s (Futures & Options World) ceremony earlier this month.

Judged by a panel of internationally known experts, the FOW International Awards recognizes excellence and achievements in the derivatives industry. Vendors are evaluated on their ability to make significant product enhancements that solve a problem creatively, open new possibilities or change the way participants approach the market.

The FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite is a real-time solution for investment banks and broker dealers that increases the efficiency of post-trade derivative processing. FIS’ solution reduces total cost of ownership and operational risk while providing the ability to support new clients and services for middle- and back-office functions. A modular option is available with the suite, allowing companies to try out separate components first.

FIS reimagined the Cleared Derivatives Suite recently to become even more transformational for banks, providing faster responses to industry issues while minimizing migration costs and risks for more than 100 clients. Read about FIS’ investments and upgrades to its derivatives solution in this recent article.

“ FIS’ win at the FOW awards is proof of our investments to continually advance the way the world invests,” said Nasser Khodri, head of Capital Markets at FIS. “ The FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite provides a modern and efficient real-time global platform that reduces costly integrations, creates better workflows and increases automation. I’m proud that our clients are directly benefiting from a solution that is recognized as the best in its category.”

