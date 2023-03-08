First Major In-game Collaboration for Overwatch® 2 Adds Cosmetic Collection Based on Beloved One-Punch Man Anime

Available now for a limited time is a cosmetic collection based on the world-renowned anime, featuring a Saitama cosplay skin for the hero Doomfist and more

The project marks the first major in-game collaboration for Overwatch 2 and paves the way for other exciting potential IP crossovers in the future

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A bevy of collectible cosmetics based on the globally popular anime, One-Punch Man, are live today in Overwatch® 2, Blizzard Entertainment’s cross-platform and free-to-play team-based action game. The collection marks the first major collaboration for the Overwatch universe and opens the door to other crossover concepts and possibilities in the future.





“As massive fans of anime and One-Punch Man, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The Overwatch universe is an optimistic vision of near-future Earth, so why wouldn’t Doomfist cosplay Saitama?”

One-Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a loveable superhero who can best any foe with a single punch, and his growing boredom from a lack of formidable challengers. The collection of cosmetics includes four cosplay hero skins based on characters from the anime: Saitama – Doomfist, Genos – Genji, Tatsumaki – Kiriko, and the earnable Mumen Rider – Soldier 76 skin that can be obtained for free by completing in-game challenges.

The One-Punch Man collection of cosmetics will be available via the in-game shop until April 6. The One Punch Man anime series can be found on streaming platforms.

About Overwatch 2

An optimistic vision of near-future Earth, Overwatch 2 is about a world worth fighting for, where super soldiers, scientists, cyborgs, and omnics clash for control of real-world-inspired locations from around the globe. Featuring 36 unique heroes—each armed with potent abilities and weaponry—battling across a variety of lively maps and locales, where players must work together and adapt to a variety of unique situations.

Overwatch 2 features a new in-game shop, a free Battle Pass for all players, and a purchasable Premium Battle Pass for each season. Currently in its third season, themed around Asian mythology, both the free and paid battle pass tracks feature earnable items such as hero skins, weapon charms, victory poses, highlight intros, sprays, player icons, voice lines, and more. The season three Premium Battle Pass also includes a Mythic skin for Kiriko—a customizable new skin tier for Overwatch 2. The game is available on Windows® PC via Battle.net®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ consoles.

About One-Punch Man

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of “special” training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. The only thought going through his mind is, “Having overwhelming strength is pretty boring.” A new enemy appears before this hero today. Will this be the day that he faces an actual challenge?!

Official One-Punch Man Anime Website



https://onepunchman-anime.net/

©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

The anime is based on the popular manga series One-Punch Man, which has sold over 28 million copies in Japan.



Original Author: ONE



Manga Series Author: Yusuke Murata

