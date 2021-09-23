Home Business Wire FireEye to Host Virtual Product and Strategy Update for Financial Analysts and...
Business Wire

FireEye to Host Virtual Product and Strategy Update for Financial Analysts and Investors on Monday, October 4, 2021

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FEYE #cybersecurity–FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, will host a Virtual Product and Strategy Update for Financial Analysts and Investors in conjunction with the 2021 Cyber Defense Summit on Monday, October 4, 2021. The webcast event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Links to the live and archived webcast and slide presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.fireeye.com/

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Investor.Relations@fireeye.com

Media Inquiries:
Media.Relations@fireeye.com

Articoli correlati

June Homes Emerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated Apartment Rental Experience for Tenants & Landlords

Business Wire Business Wire -
SoftBank Ventures Asia leads Series B following a 2.5x increase in tenant growth quarter over quarter NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June Homes,...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Announces Capabilities to Optimize Search Experiences for Users and Simplify Data Ingestion and Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enabling users to create powerful web search experiences with the general availability of the Elastic App Search web crawler Delivering...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic App Search Web Crawler and New Customization Features for Workplace Search in Elastic Enterprise Search

Business Wire Business Wire -
Simplifying Content Ingestion and Optimizing Search Experience for Users Delivering powerful new search experiences for any use case with the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

June Homes Emerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated...

Business Wire