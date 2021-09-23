FireEye to Host Virtual Product and Strategy Update for Financial Analysts and Investors on Monday, October 4, 2021

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FEYE #cybersecurity–FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, will host a Virtual Product and Strategy Update for Financial Analysts and Investors in conjunction with the 2021 Cyber Defense Summit on Monday, October 4, 2021. The webcast event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Links to the live and archived webcast and slide presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.fireeye.com/

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

