Finimize: Following Year of Uncertainty, Retail Investors Hold on to Cash Ahead of Optimistic 2024

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial information platform Finimize’s latest quarterly Modern Investor Pulse of 2,373 retail investors, in partnership with IG, points towards latent investment trends within the retail investor community, following a year in which global uncertainty led to over 50% holding back on investing and increasing their cash position.





The majority (78%) expect interest rates will decrease or stay stable; 73% predict the global stock market will be up in 12 months (up from 67% last quarter).

40% plan to invest more in the next three months, and the majority will be taking the same risk next year, 19% say they’ll take more.

Retail investors are continuing to oversee their investments – over 73% manage their own portfolio and over 60% use more than one app to do so.

Max Rofagha, Founder & CEO of Finimize said: “This year we’ve seen experienced retail investors taking a more cautious approach to their investments, keeping hold of surplus cash. However when the market stabilises they’re planning to invest more. If 2024 offers stability, it could be a record year for retail investor participation.”

Chris Beauchamp, IG’s Head of Market Analysis said: “2023 was the year of surprises for professional and retail investors given the much-predicted recession failed to arrive. Now that central banks appear to be on a glide path to cutting rates next year, we can look forward cautiously to a period of better economic growth that should support global stock markets in the first half of the year. Having been such a tech-driven rally this year, perhaps 2024 will see other sectors play catch-up too.”

About Finimize

Finimize is a platform that empowers retail investors with bitesize insights by world-class analysts with over 1m subscribers to the newsletter and mobile app. Last year Finimize launched Finimize for Business, a platform that helps 300+ financial institutions engage modern investors and create content that boosts engagement, revenue & retention.

About IG

IG is a leading global retail trading and investment platform on a mission to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. Established in 1974, IG has a long history of innovating to meet market needs and to best serve customers. IG takes steps every day to equip ambitious and self-directed individuals with the tools, know-how and confidence to navigate financial markets.

Contacts

Charlotte Francis – charlotte@maincomms.co