FashWire Launches Campaign to Support Angel City Sports

Beginning July 1st, and continuing until July 31st, FashWire will donate $1.00 for every download of the FashWire App (App Store and Google Play) to Angel City Sports, a non-profit providing year-round free adaptive sports opportunities for kids, adults and veterans with physical disabilities or visual impairments.

“I am honored to support Angel City Sports and deeply share their vision about the importance of providing free adaptive sports opportunities, helping the adaptive community overcome obstacles and making a positive impact on their lives,” stated FashWire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “Our vast global reach of designers and consumers within the FashWire platform is an incredible opportunity to bring awareness to Angel City Sports initiative, making this the ideal partnership.

“FashWire’s app and web-based fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 400+ emerging and established designers across 40+ countries, in the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space,” added Carney. “Donating $1.00 USD per download to Angel City Sports gives FashWire the incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful global marketplace of fashion designers for a worthy cause.”

Angel City Sports provides year-round free adaptive sports opportunities for kids, adults and veterans with physical disabilities or visual impairments. In addition to providing free equipment, coaching and competitive opportunities – Angel City Sports focuses on how every individual can reach their full potential and unlock their dreams through music, art, higher education, and career opportunities.

“We are honored and thrilled to partner with FashWire,” notes Clayton Frech, Founder of Angel City Sports. “FashWire’s generosity and philanthropy will help adaptive athletes across the country fulfill their dreams and inspire others to achieve greatness.”

To donate $1.00 USD to Angel City Sports download the Fashwire app by visiting the App Store or Google Play. The Fashwire app is available on iOS and Android.

About FashWire:

FashWire’s global platform, a 2-sided marketplace, provides over 400 designers from more than 40 countries vital insights and trending data into consumer shopping patterns. Designers and brands can then leverage that data to make smarter product decisions — navigating consumer demand and improving margins. For the consumer, FashWire’s solution creates a compelling interactive shopping experience meeting the demand for personalization through its social tools, such as swiping, liking and commenting to engage the consumer and build community. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes FashWire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business interaction and intelligence. The company has raised $3M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. FashWire recently expanded into the multi-billion dollar beauty industry with its launch of GlossWire. For more information, visit FashWire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok.

About Angel City Sports:

Angel City Sports provides free, year-round adaptive sport clinics, equipment, and competitive opportunities for kids, adults and veterans with physical disabilities or visual impairments. A chapter member of Move United, Angel City Sports’ flagship event, the annual Angel City Games presented by The Hartford, debuted in 2015 and is now the largest multi-sport Paralympic competition in the U.S. for kids, adults and veterans. Participants include, but are not limited to, individuals with limb differences and amputation, spinal cord injury, quadriplegia, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, blindness or visual impairment, traumatic brain injury, stroke, muscular dystrophy, and dwarfism or short stature. Ultimately, Angel City Sports is working to create a community and sense of belonging for people with physical disabilities, supporting them to reach their full potential and unlock their dreams through its programming in sport, the arts, health and wellness, higher education, career opportunities, and personal development. To learn more, please visit http://www.angelcitysports.org and follow @angelcitysports on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

