FairNow Chosen by HR Technology Leaders for AI Governance and Regulatory Needs

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aicompliance–FairNow continues to build momentum as a leading AI governance platform for HR technology vendors. The company has gained significant traction, with over a dozen HR tech vendors joining the FairNow platform and ecosystem in recent months, including leading companies such as Dayforce, Ashby, Humanly, and Plum.

These industry leaders utilize FairNow’s AI platform to ensure their products are free from bias and comply with emerging AI regulations, such as NYC Local Law 144, Colorado SB-205, and the newly passed EU AI Act.

“Human Resources is a high-risk application of AI, and this technology, from ML models to AI agents, is transforming HR but is also facing increased scrutiny and regulation. AI is shaping decisions that affect people’s careers and livelihoods, and as such, good governance is not only required by law, it is imperative for building trust,” explains FairNow CEO Guru Sethupathy.

Ashby emphasized the importance of strong AI governance controls embedded into its popular recruiting platform. “Working with FairNow allows us to integrate their deep understanding of the HR technology space and specialized compliance solutions into our approach to AI product development,” said Emre Murray Mangir, Product Lead at Ashby. “FairNow ensures that our AI technologies not only meet current regulations but also set a new standard for responsible AI use in our industry.”

FairNow delivers a comprehensive toolkit for HR technology vendors through its automated AI risk assessments, regulatory compliance tracking, bias audits, and advanced technical documentation capabilities. This powerful suite of tools enables vendors to deploy AI features confidently while effectively managing legal and reputational risks.

“The HR and Recruiting Technology industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence,” added Humanly’s CEO, Prem Kumar. “We’re thrilled to support this evolution by helping our clients innovate responsibly and ethically.”

FairNow will showcase its AI governance and bias audit solutions at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, from September 24-26, offering attendees a closer look at how they support HR technology vendors and organizations in achieving AI compliance.

