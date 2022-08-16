Facet Wealth Recognized by Inc. 5000 as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies; Ranks in Top 1 Percent Nationwide

Facet’s 7,383 percent growth over the past three years earned 46th spot on the list

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFP—Facet Wealth, a fintech company offering personalized and unbiased financial advice that integrates into every facet of life at an affordable and flat fee, today announced it has ranked 46th on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. After being named the second fastest growing firm in the mid-Atlantic earlier this year, this marks the latest honor Facet has received for its staggering 7,383 percent growth over the last three years.

Facet’s CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals currently work with more than 12,000 clients as the firm enters its next growth phase following a $100 million Series C raise earlier this year. The company has also been making several key hires to support its growth including Head of Investments Tom Graff, CFA and four recent client experience and marketing leaders.

“Facet’s spot in the top 1% of the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the enormous need for unbiased and affordable financial planning in the United States,” said Anders Jones, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Facet Wealth. “We believe that financial advice is as essential of a service as healthcare, and are dedicated to making that a reality for tens of millions of Americans.”

Co-Founded in 2016 by Jones, Patrick McKenna, Executive Chairman and a military veteran; and Brent Weiss, CFP®, Chief Evangelist, Facet is revolutionizing financial planning and increasing access to high-quality financial advice to millions of Americans.

“Being ranked 46th in the Inc. 5000 is affirmation that Facet’s mission to deliver impartial financial advice from credentialed financial professionals is resonating with American households,” said Shruti Joshi, Chief Operating Officer, Facet Wealth. “Today’s financial services industry falls short of offering financial guidance to more than 40 million American households, leaving those families on their own, without the resources needed to get out of debt and to reach their dreams.”

Facet’s services have also become increasingly appealing because there are no asset minimums and its financial planners work one-on-one with their clients – addressing every financial decision a person can make in their lives, from their cash flow, insurance needs, workplace health benefits, retirement savings and everything in-between.

For more information on Facet’s unique human-plus-tech approach to financial planning, click here.

About Facet Wealth

Facet Wealth was founded in 2016 on the belief that unbiased, personalized financial advice is essential to living well. Redefining what financial planning means, Facet’s mission is to empower people to live more enriched lives by delivering a new standard of guidance. Without asset minimums, Facet’s planning goes far beyond a person or family’s investments by focusing on advice that addresses every way money impacts their life. This has made Facet a finalist in the category of Industry Disruptor for the 2022 WealthManagement Industry Awards.

Its tech-driven approach is customized to each client’s needs, pairing people with their own CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, a fiduciary who meets with them 1:1 to integrate tailored financial advice into their entire life – all at an affordable subscription price. Facet’s community of over 100 CFPs are providing traditionally overlooked households with the power of choice and freedom from financial worry. In recognition of their innovative approach and high-quality client experience, Facet Wealth was named NerdWallet’s “Best Online Financial Planning Service” in 2020. Additionally, Facet has been named as one of Financial Planning’s 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022.

To date, Facet Wealth has raised more than $165 million in funding from Durable Capital Partners LP, Warburg Pincus, Slow Ventures, Telesoft Partners, Green Cow Venture Capital and others.

Facet Wealth is a national SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). For more information, please visit facetwealth.com and connect with them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com.

