Ezra Announces New AI Solution That Converts Radiology Reports Into Layman, Easy-to-Understand Medical Reports

The new artificial intelligence-driven Ezra Reporter reduces burdens on medical professionals, produces cost-savings for providers and creates a uniquely patient-friendly and easily understood medical report

Ezra, the NY-based startup transforming early cancer screening using full body MRI scans, today announced the launch of its Ezra Reporter, an AI-driven solution that can quickly assist medical professionals to translate the complex findings of a radiology report into simplified and universally understood terms for patients. By reducing the time required of medical professionals to review radiology reports, Ezra's new solution also produces cost savings that can be passed along to the patient.





This announcement comes on the heels of Ezra’s momentous company growth as the leading full-body cancer screening service. The company has launched its breakthrough full body MRI screening service in four cities across 16 imaging facilities, and is looking to expand nationwide in 2022.

Over a hundred physicians, particularly those focused on longevity and anti-aging, have integrated Ezra full body scans into their service offerings to their patients.

“ The Ezra Report provides a great synopsis for my patients to easily digest their scan results, fostering an easier conversation around their treatment plan,” said Dr. Jake Deutsch, a celebrity doctor in New York, who recently began offering Ezra Scans to his Oakwood patients. “ The quick turnaround time, coupled with the simplicity of the report, helps my patients to feel proactive about their long-term health goals at Oakwood.”

With its newly trained machine learning-based software, Ezra has created a seamless system in which radiology reports are processed, analyzed, and a medical report is generated. The proprietary technology pinpoints specific findings in a radiology report, maps them to non-technical, easily understood translations and transports these results to be subsequently reviewed and verified by medical professionals. This machine learning solution uses over one thousand data points of clinical data from Ezra’s existing internal medical provider team to suggest translations for the radiology report findings. The output is a non-technical and easy to understand medical report of a patient’s radiology results from an Ezra full body MRI scan.

Ezra Reporter will enable the company to decrease the scan-to-report waiting times from 7 business days to only 3 days. This enables patients to get peace of mind, in an otherwise nerve-wracking process.

“ Ezra Reporter is helping our members better understand their clinical results, empowering them to make direct and pertinent decisions about their health,” says Diego Cantor, co-founder and CTO of Ezra who holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering, “ Furthermore, this AI helps us reduce internal costs making our full body cancer screening service more affordable for our members.”

Ezra aims to implement artificial intelligence into all aspects of its screening service, providing accessible and democratized care to all of its members. The use of technology in radiology mitigates countless unnecessary follow-up appointments, long wait times, and unnecessary stress in an already stressful time for patients. Through this marquee development in Ezra’s technology, the company aims to help its members save on costs and time, and streamline future care.

ABOUT EZRA:

Ezra is a New York-based healthcare technology company utilizing artificial intelligence in medical imaging to provide individuals with a full-body cancer screening service that is fast, accurate, and affordable. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make decisions about their health. The company’s cancer screening services are available in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami.

