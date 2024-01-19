Home Business Wire Expensify Employees Purchase Common Shares
Business Wire

Expensify Employees Purchase Common Shares

di Business Wire

In 2023 Expensify employees purchased 1,010,412 shares.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, announced today that during the fiscal year 2023, the Company’s employees purchased 1,010,412 shares of Class A common stock via the company’s Stock Purchase and Matching Plan (SPMP).


At the time of the purchases, the aggregate value of the shares was $4.3 million based on a $4.21 average share price.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Contacts

Nick Tooker, investors@expensify.com

