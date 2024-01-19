Expensify Employees Purchase Common Shares

In 2023 Expensify employees purchased 1,010,412 shares.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, announced today that during the fiscal year 2023, the Company's employees purchased 1,010,412 shares of Class A common stock via the company's Stock Purchase and Matching Plan (SPMP).





At the time of the purchases, the aggregate value of the shares was $4.3 million based on a $4.21 average share price.

