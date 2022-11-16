Evolv Technology Launches Evolv Express® 3.0/5.0, Offering Industry-First Integration Capabilities with Open API and Advanced Digital Platform

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced the launch of the next evolution of its advanced AI-based software platform and capabilities with Evolv Express® 3.0/5.0. This is an important advancement in security screening as it now provides security professionals with the ability to implement open integration across most security technologies that venues use to mitigate threats.

The new update also includes enhancements to Evolv Express’ analytics and outdoor capabilities. Evolv Express is the only free-flow screening technology that is digitally transforming security screening, making it seamless to connect it to the layers of venue security technologies, both helping to improve detection and prevention of a potential risk.

Managing security technologies, the staff required, and operational processes around both, is complex and requires a multi-layered security posture intended to keep out adversaries and reduce as much risk as possible. The prevention must be comprehensive, the detection holistic, and response immediate to any potential incident. Evolv works closely with customers, partners, and security experts to continually improve and offer solutions that work for today’s venues, pace of modern life, and reality of an ever-changing threat landscape.

Updated capabilities available in Express 3.0/5.0 include:

New Open API (Application Programming Interface) : Allows integration from Evolv Express to various security endpoints, such as video management systems (VMS), video analytics, incident management systems and mass notification systems, all used in layered security.

: Allows integration from Evolv Express to various security endpoints, such as video management systems (VMS), video analytics, incident management systems and mass notification systems, all used in layered security. New Data Extract API : Allows customers to ingest Evolv Insights® security screening and ingress data into their existing data infrastructure to run holistic analytics and reporting, in an effort to continually improve security and operations.

: Allows customers to ingest Evolv Insights® security screening and ingress data into their existing data infrastructure to run holistic analytics and reporting, in an effort to continually improve security and operations. New Evolv Insights® Dashboard : Helps customers better understand security staff screening performance to continually improve security staff managing the system and the operations around the system, and to improve threat resolution.

: Helps customers better understand security staff screening performance to continually improve security staff managing the system and the operations around the system, and to improve threat resolution. New Outdoor Systems Design : Outdoor systems now have a new, ruggedized design making it easier to move over non-finished and sloped surfaces as well as facilitating simple and fast set-up by venue personnel; Customers also have the option to order a retrofit kit for their existing outdoor systems.

As Evolv continues to focus on innovation, customers are already leveraging the latest upgrades.

For Winnebago School District in Illinois, utilizing the integration capabilities of Express has been game-changing in allowing mass communication to happen seamlessly. Winnebago has been using security surveillance cameras for 13 years, and Evolv’s new Open API has enabled the integration of those cameras with the Express system. The same Open API can be used to integrate the district’s mass communication system, which is used to manage online interactions between the school and parents, law enforcement, and the Winnebago community.

“We plan to activate these two integrations in the near future,” said Adam James, safety and events director, Winnebago Public Schools. “We really like Evolv’s long-term integration strategy. Rather than having siloes of different security technology that don’t talk to each other, this Open API gives us the ability to consolidate them into one platform that shrinks our time to respond to an incident while enabling us to build better efficiencies.”

Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts has also benefitted from its partnership with Evolv and the company’s new upgrades designed to enhance the venue’s security posture.

“A lot of companies have really bright people, and Evolv certainly fits into that bucket. But they are really good listeners as well,” said Mike Loynd, vice president, strategic initiatives, Kraft Sports & Entertainment, which operates Gillette Stadium. “The Evolv team spent a lot of time learning our security requirements and actually integrated our feedback into their product roadmap. The Evolv Express ruggedized unit is one such example. We trialed it on site and are excited to put them into production.”

The ruggedized unit is just one of the new product capabilities on Evolv’s roadmap that the Gillette team is excited about. “The Open API will enable us to integrate additional technologies such as ticket scanning and video cameras,” added Loynd. “We feel that we have a voice on the roadmap of the technology.”

“Evolv listens to our customers who expressed the need for effective integration and data exchange as part of layered security. We recognize that constant innovation is a key to continual improvement of the overall security posture of a venue and response time improvement to potential threats,” said Steve Morandi, vice president, product, for Evolv Technology.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

