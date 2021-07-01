Evergreen Services Group Announces Acquisition of Telco Experts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evergreen Services Group, a family of leading managed IT businesses, announced today that it has acquired Telco Experts, Evergreen’s 27th investment since its founding in late 2017. Telco Experts is a leading voice and data telecommunications provider. The company will continue to operate independently but transition leadership with Alex Green joining as CEO. Green comes from an extensive background in management consulting at McKinsey & Company, and recently finished her M.B.A. at Harvard Business School this past spring. Eric Klein, former CEO and co-founder, will help with the transition before ultimately parting with the company.

“Eric and Adam have built an incredible business in Telco Experts by focusing on customer service and building a great team,” said Jeff Totten, Evergreen’s CEO. “We look forward to supporting Telco Experts’ continued growth and commitment to its customers, channel partners and team. We have enjoyed working with Eric and Adam since our first interaction and we’re excited to expand on what they have built.”

“The Evergreen acquisition is exciting to me personally, as I have always envisioned Telco Experts as an extension to companies’ existing IT teams. Evergreen’s current MSP portfolio and plan to continue purchasing MSPs allows Telco to do what it does best while giving customers what they want, which is a one stop shop for all their voice, data, and IT needs. In addition, with this strategic acquisition, the employees that helped make Telco Experts what it is today can continue to be an integral part of the future growth strategy,” said Eric Klein, Telco Experts’ Co-founder.

In Telco Experts, Evergreen saw both a cross-sell opportunity within Evergreen’s current MSPs as well as an exciting opportunity to grow Telco Experts’ partner program. Telco Experts works with hundreds of IT service provider partners to help them deliver reliable connectivity and voice services. Partners receive commissions and can focus their teams’ time on supporting end users and IT infrastructure, while knowing that their customers’ connectivity and voice needs will be well taken care of by Telco Experts. Customers value the efficiency of Telco as a single source provider for all of their telecommunication requirements. The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and provides its telecommunication services to thousands of companies nationwide.

“Telco’s success stems from our absolute dedication to client satisfaction and world-class service. With Evergreen’s investment, we are further affirmed in the quality of our company, our team, and our abilities as one of the top voice and data resellers nationwide,” said Adam Goldberg, Telco Experts’ former President and co-founder. “It will be exciting to see how Telco will grow with Evergreen’s support.”

“We are very excited to bring Telco’s capabilities to the channel,” said Ramsey Sahyoun, Evergreen’s Head of M&A. “As technology proliferates within businesses, IT service providers are finding it challenging to deliver the great service that clients expect while not burning out their people. Telco Experts solves that problem by ensuring the end customers get world-class voice and connectivity solutions, while freeing up the service providers to focus on what they do best.”

Telco Experts follows Evergreen’s acquisition of 26 managed service providers since 2018. Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading IT service providers throughout North America, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth. Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Telco Experts.

About Telco Experts



Telco Experts is a premier Voice and Data Telecommunications provider and a full-service consulting firm serving the business community. Telco Experts provides a wide array of customized voice, data, and IP products. Strategic relationships with several providers of voice and data services allows Telco to provide clients with quality and reliable service across MPLS, Fiber, Broadband, Wireless, VPN, Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, PRI service, Toll Free or standard local and regional and long-distance services and more. For more information about Telco Experts, visit https://telcoexperts.com/.

About Evergreen Services Group



Evergreen Services Group is a family of leading managed IT services companies operated by world-class leadership teams and service professionals. Evergreen partners with owners of IT services companies to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for founder-led businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen Services Group news and information, visit www.evergreensg.com.

