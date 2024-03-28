EverEx Secures iF Design Award for “MORA,” a Leading Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Solution

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverEx, a musculoskeletal digital healthcare startup in South Korea, has been honored with the world-renowned design prize, the iF Design Award. The award for “MORA,” in the service design category for healthcare, highlights the company’s significant achievements.





Organized annually by the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award is highly revered in the design community. With its outstanding functionality, user interface, and experience, “MORA” captured the attention of a 132-member jury of international experts, triumphing amidst a competitive field of nearly 11,000 entries from 72 countries. This accolade, following closely after the CES 2024 Innovation Award win in digital healthcare, further cements EverEx’s position as a leader in musculoskeletal rehabilitation.

Dr. Chan Yoon, CEO of EverEx, commented, “Winning the iF Design Award underscores our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of rehabilitation practices through digital innovation. We remain dedicated to the continual improvement of our products, valuing the feedback from our users to adapt to the evolving demands of digital healthcare environments.”

“MORA” product lines provide EverEx’s proprietary AI pose estimation model-powered musculoskeletal assessment and personalized rehabilitation treatment with remote therapeutic monitoring.

Recently, the digital therapeutics (DTx) product ‘MORA Cure’ has completed the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) process and got approval from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) as the first DTx in the musculoskeletal field to proceed with a clinical trial specifically targeting patellofemoral pain syndrome. This achievement underscores EverEx’s commitment to advancing solutions for musculoskeletal disorders and represents a significant step forward in its efforts to introduce effective digital therapies to the market.

Moreover, EverEx has introduced AI-powered FDA Class 2 software medical device “EverEx Rehab” to the U.S. market, targeting musculoskeletal remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM). Its well-received presentation at the American Physical Therapy Association conference has sparked significant interest among healthcare professionals.

About EverEx

Founded in August 2019 by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Chan Yoon, EverEx is a global digital healthcare startup focusing on musculoskeletal health. Driven by the goal to enhance digital rehabilitation solutions for musculoskeletal conditions, EverEx has assembled a multidisciplinary team of approximately 40 experts in orthopedics, rehabilitation medicine, psychiatry, and various technology fields. Coming off a recent win at the CES 2024 Innovation Award, EverEx is poised for significant expansion in the U.S. market with EverEx Rehab. For more information, visit everex.health.

Contacts

EverEx



hello@everex.ai