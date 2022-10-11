<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
European Defense Cloud Computing Market Overview 2022: Cloud Trends, Programs, and Platforms in 5 Leading Countries and Organizations Including NATO – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “European Defense Cloud Computing Market Overview” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study maps the European Defense cloud segment trends, programs, and platforms in 5 leading countries and organizations in this industry, including NATO.

In the last decade, digital transformation initiatives have rapidly developed in the global defense market. The Western Armed forces had to accelerate digital footprint implementation and adopt the cloud IT infrastructure to handle, analyze, and store mass data on its various operational utilities. These initiatives are inevitable, particularly for European defense end-users and the NATO Alliance, amid imminent lessons from the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Information dominance over an adversary is crucial for military effectiveness on the battlefield. Several European defense cloud initiatives were executed without analyzing the data security implications or a whole approach to IT and operational Command & Control (C2) architecture. They have been revised for enterprise cloud posture, from HQ to the edge (such as UAV), from intelligence sensor to mass data AI process, and from logistics inventory management to battlefield data-driven decision-making process.

European Armed forces and NATO Alliance members focus on upgrading their cloud capabilities based on leading local European CSPs. There is some reluctance about adopting US cloud technologies due to data security issues. Eventually, most European cloud projects (national or Pan-European) might be based upon American tech giants, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft Azure.

Cloud competitive landscape will shape future market size and trends and affect the defense market, with growing regional demand to collaborate and integrate cloud nodes to advanced weapon systems and commanders on the battlefield. It will force traditional defense OEMs to focus on incoming defense cloud technologies and adjust to this strategic trend.

It uses secondary and primary research data and information from the publisher’s database. A principal defense analyst conducted interviews with leading stakeholders in the market, and 20% of the study used primary research.

Future expectations covered within the report include specific cloud technology prioritization, such as AI applications, for an enhanced data-driven decision-making process. In addition, the report highlights the main competitors in the market and discusses the expected developments till 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on European Defense Cloud Computing
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. What You Need to Know First

  • What You Need to Know First
  • Trends
  • Challenges
  • European Defense Cloud Computing Evolving ConOps
  • Types of Cloud
  • Growth Drivers for European Defense Cloud Computing
  • Growth Restraints for European Defense Cloud Computing

3. Market Overview

  • Market Segmentation
  • Leading Market Vendors
  • European Defense Cloud Models

4. Leading Missile Defense Industry Country Profiles

  • NATO
  • UK
  • France
  • Germany
  • Representative European Programs, 2022

5. Conclusions and Future Outlook

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Russo-Ukrainian War to Catalyze the European Defense Cloud Ecosystem
  • Growth Opportunity 2: European Defense Cloud Data Storage
  • Growth Opportunity 3: European Defense Cloud Networking
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Cybersecurity for Defense Cloud

7. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AWS
  • Google
  • Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55ze1i

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

