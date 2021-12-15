Europe Hybrid Broadcast VOD Services (HBVOD) Market Dynamics Report 2021 with Focus on the US Giants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “HBVOD in Europe – Competing with US Giants” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report addresses the dynamics of Hybrid Broadcast VOD services (HBVOD).

Focused chiefly on Europe, the study also looks at the situation in the US.

This report also presents the broadcasters’ positioning and the variety of approaches taken.

It sets out to answer the following questions:

What are the rationale and dynamics affecting the launch HBVOD services?

Can HBVOD offers compete with SVOD services?

How to challenge US giants on a national and a global scale?

Are HBVOD services the way to reposition European broadcasters in the ever growing and competitive online video market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope & definitions

2.1. Definitions

2.1. European players faced with massive US rivals

3. HBVOD services – Use cases

3.1. Joyn

3.2. Salto

3.3. Peacock

3.4. Hulu

3.5. britbox

3.6. Nlziet

3.7. LovesTV

3.8. Viafree

3.9. Viaplay

4. HBVOD market structure & dynamics

4.1. Synthesis by country

4.2. USA

4.3. France

4.4. Germany

4.5. United Kingdom

4.6. Nordic countries

4.7. HBVOD positioning in the international competition

5. Opportunities & Challenges

5.1. Implementing flexible business models

5.2. Addressing the TV set

5.3. Adapting the content line-up

5.4. Balancing competition between players

5.5. Repositioning European players in global competition

5.6. Drivers & barriers

