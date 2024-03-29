Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Databook 2024 – Local Government Disbursement Programs are Driving the Growth of the Gift Card Industry in Europe – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The European gift card industry is forecast to reach US$71.4 billion in 2024 and will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4% during 2024-2028. Europe’s gift card market is forecast to increase from US$66.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$91.7 billion by 2028.

Several local governments, especially in the United Kingdom launched gift card programs to revive economic growth in 2023. This trend is projected to continue further in 2024, and a as result, will provide growth support to the regional gift card industry. In the United Kingdom, retailers have also experienced strong growth in gift card sales in 2023.

This is a clear indication of the growing demand for gift cards in markets like the United Kingdom. In 2023, several new gift cards have been launched across European markets. Meta, for instance, launched its Quest gift cards in markets like France and Germany. More product launches are forecast over the medium across the region. All of these factors indicate a strong growth market in the European region over the next three to four years.

Local government disbursement programs are driving the growth of the gift card industry in Europe

Miconex, the Scotland-based fintech firm, reported that the local gift card programs are driving spending in high streets and downtown areas across several markets including the United Kingdom. In 2023, sales from Miconex’s local gift card programs reached £12.4 million. In 2024, the trend of supporting local businesses seems to be growing even stronger, with a 69% increase in local gift card sales compared to the previous year.

The number of locations offering local gift card programs with Miconex’s support surpassed 200 in 2023, marking a significant growth compared to the year before. Additionally, 26 new towns, cities, and downtown areas joined the trend by launching their own local gift card programs. These initiatives are not only meeting the regional demand for gift cards but also providing a way for communities to encourage spending at independent and national brick-and-mortar stores across various sectors.

Notably, the Aberdeen Gift Card and the ShopLK Gift Card were among the most successful local gift card programs in the United Kingdom and Ireland, respectively. This highlights the effectiveness of these programs in driving local economic growth and supporting small businesses. According to Miconex’s report, 33% of consumers end up spending between 100% to 125% more than the actual value of the gift card when they use it to make purchases in the United Kingdom.

This means that gift cards often encourage people to spend more than they initially planned, especially in the UK where a significant portion of users tends to exceed the card’s value by a substantial margin. The retail sector emerged as the most popular category for redeeming local gift cards in the United Kingdom. Among the top national retailers where these cards were used were Primark, M&S, Boots, Argos, TK Maxx, Next, Sainsbury’s, John Lewis, Dunnes Stores, and Aldi. Additionally, new national retailers such as Co-op, Smyths Toys, and Lidl also jumped on board, participating in the local gift card programs, which contributed to supporting the local economy.

Meta launched its Quest gift cards in several European markets like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany

Meta, in 2023, expanded the presence of its Quest gift cards across several international markets, including in Europe. The gift cards were initially launched for consumers in the United States in October 2022. The firm has now made the payment tool available in markets like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. These gift cards come with unlimited validity. In addition to this, Meta is ensuring that the games purchased with these gift cards are transferrable between headsets.

Retailers have experienced a strong surge in gift card revenues amid increasing adoption in the United Kingdom

Inflation and the cost-of-living crisis have resulted in higher demand for gift cards over the last 12 months. Consumers, across the United Kingdom, are using the payment tool for budgeting and to receive higher value for their dollars. This has benefited retailers offering gift card solutions to their customers.

Marks & Spencer, for instance, reported that its gift card revenue has surged a significant 245% in 2023. Apart from the rising demand, the firm has attributed the growth to its partnership with Runa, the digital value payments infrastructure and network.

Before collaborating with Runa, Marks & Spencer lacked critical infrastructure in the gift card sector. The insufficient means to distribute the payment tool to the masses hindered the firm’s growth in the segment. With Runa, Marks & Spencer has been able to streamline its ordering process, enabling the retailer to create a new customer base.

This bundled report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at region level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast. The report covers Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland and Russia.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 4288 Forecast Period 2024 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $71.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $91.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Europe

Report Scope

This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Gift Card Sales Estimates by Key Retailers

Companies Mentioned

Action

Albert Heijn

Aldi

Amazon

Apotek 1

Apple

Argos

ASDA

Auchan

Biedronka

Billa

Bunnpris

Carrefour

Centra

Colruyt

Conad

Consum

Cool Blue

Coop Extra

Coop Obs!

Cora

CRAI

Dagli`Brugsen & Lokalbrugsen

Delhaize

Denner

DIA Market

Digitec Galaxus

Dino

Dirk

Dunnes Stores

E.Leclerc

Edeka

El Corte Ingles

Elgiganten

Elkjop

Eroski

Esselunga

Euronics

Eurospin

Fakta

Famila

Fotex

Galaxias

Gruppo SUN

Hemkop

Hofer

ICA Kvantum

ICA Supermarket

Ikea

Intermarche

Ipercoop

Jumbo

Jysk Nordic

Kaufland

K-Citymarket

Kiwi

K-Market

Kotsovolos

K-Rauta

Kruidvat

K-Supermarket

Kvickly

Landi

Leroy Merlin

Lidl

Manor

Marks & Spencer

Masoutis

Maxi ICA Stormarknad

Media Expert

Media Markt

Meny

Mercadona

MerkurMarkt

Migros

Morrisons

MPREIS

My Market

Netto

Netto Marken

Okay

Onninen

Penny

Pepco

Plus

Primark

Prisma

Rema 1000

REWE

RTV Euro AGD

Sainsbury’s

Sklavenitis

S-market

Spar

Sport 2000

Stokrotka

Stora Coop

Super Brugsen

Super U

Supervalu

Systembolaget

Tesco

Tesco Extra

Tesco Superstore

Tokmanni

Verkkokauppa

Volg

Waitrose & Partners

Willys

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y93v8k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900