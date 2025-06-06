Europe Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 1396 Existing Data Centers, 252 Upcoming Data Centers, and 569 Operators/investors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Europe is expected to be around 17.5 GW power capacity. The UK dominates the upcoming data center market in Europe with almost 25% of the total power capacity.

Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Equinix and NTT DATA. Some of the emerging data center locations are Portugal, Romania and Greece. Most of the upcoming data centers are in the UK and Spain followed by Germany and France.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1396 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 252 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (1396 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (252 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

