Esker Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, has included Esker in its 2021 Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications.

Gartner Market Guide provides finance leaders with key trends and recommendations, and evaluates the market players in the invoice-to-cash market. According to the report, “integrated invoice-to-cash applications enable organizations to improve their collections processes, drive cash flow and enhance the customer experience.”

“We are proud to be named in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide as a solution provider in the invoice-to-cash market,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “In our view, this recognition validates our focus on driving innovation, efficiency and value to our customers throughout the entire accounts receivable process.”

Supported by AI technology, Esker’s cloud platform allows businesses to power their digital transformation across invoice-to-cash processes, bringing visibility on cash position and improving collaboration between stakeholders to truly impact cash collection.

From credit management, streamlined invoice delivery and collections management to simplified payment and cash application, Esker’s Accounts Receivable solution automates each step of the way to dramatically reduce DSO and drive an improved customer experience.

To download a copy of the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, please click here.

Gartner “Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications”, Nisha Bhandare, published May 17, 2021.

