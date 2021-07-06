Home Business Wire ERI Announces Job Fairs in Six States as Employee Roster Continues to...
ERI Announces Job Fairs in Six States as Employee Roster Continues to Grow

Hiring Events to Take Place This Week as ERI Seeks at Least 100 New Hires

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERIERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to continued growth, it is looking to add more than 100 long-term employees to its staff and will stage a series of job fair events this week in California, Indiana, Texas, Colorado, Washington, and Massachusetts.

Available jobs include demolition (power/hand tools), sorting, sanitation, recycling specialists and asset management (tech). First and second shift positions are available. Pay rates are up to $16 per hour and full time and overtime opportunities are available. A $500 bonus will also be offered to new hires.

“As the world returns to a new better, we continue to grow exponentially and need new people to join the ERI family all over the country,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “We’re very proud to continue offering great jobs across the nation. We know that many great and qualified people who may have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us!”

Fairs will take place at the following locations and dates:

CALIFORNIA

Thursday, July 8th from 3pm to 5pm

3243 South East Avenue, Building 108

Fresno, CA 93725

COLORADO

Wednesday, July 7th from 9am to 11am

Thursday, July 8th from 1pm to 3pm

3250 Abilene Street

Aurora, CO 80011

INDIANA

Wednesday, July 7th from 10am to 4pm

Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 3pm

Friday, July 9th from 10am to 2pm

595 Perry Road

Plainfield, IN 46168

MASSACHUSETTS

Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 2pm

89 R Cross Street

Holliston, MA 01746

TEXAS

Wednesday, July 7th from 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 12 noon

Lakeside Trade Center, Building 1

500 Enterprise Drive, Suite 400

Flower Mound, TX 75028

WASHINGTON

Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 2pm

3901 150th Ave. Ct. East, Suite 200

Sumner, WA 98390

Shegerian added that this will be the first of several hiring fairs for ERI around the country.

Interested applicants who are not able to attend one of the fairs are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com
Employment Contact: Carol DeBellis, carol.debellis@eridirect.com

