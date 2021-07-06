ERI Announces Job Fairs in Six States as Employee Roster Continues to Grow

Hiring Events to Take Place This Week as ERI Seeks at Least 100 New Hires

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to continued growth, it is looking to add more than 100 long-term employees to its staff and will stage a series of job fair events this week in California, Indiana, Texas, Colorado, Washington, and Massachusetts.

Available jobs include demolition (power/hand tools), sorting, sanitation, recycling specialists and asset management (tech). First and second shift positions are available. Pay rates are up to $16 per hour and full time and overtime opportunities are available. A $500 bonus will also be offered to new hires.

“As the world returns to a new better, we continue to grow exponentially and need new people to join the ERI family all over the country,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “We’re very proud to continue offering great jobs across the nation. We know that many great and qualified people who may have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us!”

Fairs will take place at the following locations and dates:

CALIFORNIA



Thursday, July 8th from 3pm to 5pm



3243 South East Avenue, Building 108



Fresno, CA 93725

COLORADO



Wednesday, July 7th from 9am to 11am



Thursday, July 8th from 1pm to 3pm



3250 Abilene Street



Aurora, CO 80011

INDIANA



Wednesday, July 7th from 10am to 4pm



Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 3pm



Friday, July 9th from 10am to 2pm



595 Perry Road



Plainfield, IN 46168

MASSACHUSETTS



Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 2pm



89 R Cross Street



Holliston, MA 01746

TEXAS



Wednesday, July 7th from 1:30pm to 3:30pm



Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 12 noon



Lakeside Trade Center, Building 1



500 Enterprise Drive, Suite 400



Flower Mound, TX 75028

WASHINGTON



Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 2pm



3901 150th Ave. Ct. East, Suite 200



Sumner, WA 98390

Shegerian added that this will be the first of several hiring fairs for ERI around the country.

Interested applicants who are not able to attend one of the fairs are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

Employment Contact: Carol DeBellis, carol.debellis@eridirect.com