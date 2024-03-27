Ephicacy Bolsters Leadership Team with Four New Hires

ISELIN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ephicacy Consulting Group, Inc., (“Ephicacy”), a leading biometrics Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) and global provider of statistical programming, biostatistics, data management and real-world evidence analytics services, today announced four senior leadership appointments that further position the company for continued growth.





Jim Baker as Chief Operating Officer, to oversee operations across client engagement and business development for the global company. Jim brings over 35 years of experience leading bioanalytical teams at CROs and pharmaceutical companies, including at Cytel, Takeda and Amgen. His role will be critical in ensuring quality, driving efficiencies, and streamlining growth.

Sukhvinder Singh as Chief Financial Officer, to lead Ephicacy’s financial management and FP&A functions. Sukhvinder brings over 30 years of experience in global financial management and operations. Previously, Sukhvinder was CFO of another biostatistics CRO, GCE Solutions, and most recently he served as CFO of Lotus Clinical Research. Sukhvinder’s diverse experience will strengthen Ephicacy’s financial controls globally.

Ioana Mihalache as Chief People Officer, to drive alignment of Ephicacy’s global talent strategy and foster a growth-oriented culture. Ioana has extensive experience in leadership development and a proven track record of successfully implementing effective HR operating models, most recently in her role as Global HR Lead at Genpact. Ioana will be integral to the team’s success in continuing to foster a collaborative culture with an emphasis on growth.

Dr. Santhosh Kumar as Head of India and Global Delivery, to manage Ephicacy’s operations and people across India and continue expanding its global delivery reach. Santhosh brings over 20 years of experience in clinical data services across multiple geographies. Santhosh previously held leadership roles at large industry competitors, including IQVIA and Accenture. Santhosh’s role will enhance interconnectivity across Ephicacy’s global team and customer base.

“We are pleased to welcome these outstanding leaders as we continue to strengthen our global capabilities and expand the reach of services we offer to our customers,” said Ganesh Gopal, CEO of Ephicacy. “Our recent growth and continued global expansion has broadened our employee and customer base, and we look forward to leveraging our management team’s deep expertise to continue providing best-in-class services for our partners.”

“Ephicacy’s considerable growth in recent years has unlocked exciting new opportunities,” said Jim Baker, Ephicacy’s new Chief Operating Officer. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team to build on this momentum, drawing on my experience helping CROs expand and scale at important moments in their lifecycle.”

Headquartered in Iselin, NJ, with employees and operations across North America and India, Ephicacy is a rapidly growing biometrics CRO, providing outsourced statistical programming, biostatistics, data management, and real-world evidence analytics services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Since its founding in 2005, Ephicacy has established itself as a leading player in the clinical analytics space, leveraging a global talent pool of ~500 resources to help global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies reduce their time to market in a cost-effective manner. More information on the Company and its services can be viewed online at www.ephicacy.com

