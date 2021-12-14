Entertainment IP Veteran Kenneth M. Kaufman Joins Moses & Singer LLP

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Kenneth M. Kaufman as Senior Counsel in its Intellectual Property, Internet & Technology and Entertainment & Media practices.

Kaufman brings more than forty years of experience as outside counsel and in-house general counsel in the entertainment and communications industries. He is a recognized authority and speaker in the fields of copyright and entertainment/media law and has taught copyright and music law at Yale and George Washington University law schools. His wide range of clients include television networks and producers, media and music publishing companies, visual artists, authors, performing arts venues, composers, technology companies and foundations.

“Ken’s extensive experience in copyright, entertainment and technology law is an ideal complement to our IP, tech and entertainment groups,” said Dean Swagert, Managing Partner of the firm. “Our clients will benefit from his impressive ability to negotiate complex transactions and analyze and resolve cutting-edge issues.”

“I am excited to join Moses & Singer, and look forward to working with the firm’s talented teams to help companies and individuals navigate evolving issues and regulations in today’s fast-moving digital media market,” said Kaufman. “My clients will benefit from the firm’s depth and broad-based resources.”

Kaufman was previously senior counsel at Springut Law PC and a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He also served as general counsel of Showtime Networks Inc., PolyGram Records, Inc., and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He currently serves on the Governing Committee of the ABA’s Forum on the Entertainment and Sports Industries and as President of the Board of Directors of the Lowell House Opera, the oldest opera company currently performing in New England. Kaufman is also a composer and a former member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop and the ASCAP Pop Songwriters Workshop.

He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and received his law degree from Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law Journal. Kaufman also has recently been an Advanced Leadership Initiative Fellow at Harvard University. He is admitted to practice law in New York, California and the District of Columbia.

About Moses & Singer

Since 1919, Moses & Singer LLP has represented diverse businesses and successful individuals and their families. Among the firm’s broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communications. The firm’s attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm’s single office in the Chrysler Building in New York City provides an environment of collaboration to focus on personal service and value.

