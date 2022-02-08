Home Business Wire Enpro Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year End Earnings Release...
Enpro Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that morning. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s performance on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13714140. The company’s financial results, a webcast of the conference call, and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on niche applications across many end-markets including semiconductor, general industrial, aerospace, food and pharma, and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

Investor Contacts:

James Gentile – Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee – Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enproindustries.com

