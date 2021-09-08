Home Business Wire Endava to Announce Q4 FY2021 and FY2021 Financial Results on September 23,...
Endava to Announce Q4 FY2021 and FY2021 Financial Results on September 23, 2021

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO, and Mark Thurston, Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am EST.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 921-1651

Participant International Dial-In Number: (778) 560-2811

Conference ID: 4027796

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and “Other,” which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare.

Endava had 8,127 employees (including directors) as of March 31, 2021 located in North America, Western Europe, Australia and Singapore and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.endava.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com

