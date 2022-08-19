Home Business Wire Elliptic Labs to Present at Nordea Small and Mid Cap Days 2022
Elliptic Labs to Present at Nordea Small and Mid Cap Days 2022

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensor–Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, announces that Lars Holmøy, Elliptic Labs’ Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Nordea Small and Mid Cap Days 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:25 a.m. Central European Standard Time.

To register for the event and sign up to meet with Lars Holmøy, please visit https://www.nordea.com/en/equities-seminar-2022.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:
Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:
Lars Holmøy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com

