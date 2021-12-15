Elliptic Labs Brings AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ to the PC Market

Delivering High Performing and Low Cost Presence and Touchless Gesture Detection at Scale

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualSmartSensor—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing its collaboration with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer and the leading vendor in the PC market. The collaboration makes Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ available on all Intel-based PCs and IoT devices.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform utilizes ultrasound, sensor fusion, and proprietary machine learning (ML) tools to make devices smarter. The platform is a software-only solution featuring AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver human presence detection and touchless gestures, eliminating the need for costly hardware sensors such as time-of-flight and radar sensors. Elliptic Labs’ collaboration with Intel means PC and IoT manufacturers can now bring this powerful platform to both high-end products and low-end devices.

“Tech has never been more important to humanity than it is now, which is why we are excited to partner with a leading tech company like Intel. This partnership will increase our customer reach and enable more PC and IoT manufacturers to use our technology, resulting in smarter, safer, and more sustainable products. Working together with Intel to bring innovation to these large markets validates our vision of providing natural and intuitive user experiences through ultrasound, sensor-fusion, and machine-learning while simultaneously replacing the need for costly hardware sensors,” said Laila Danielsen, Elliptic Labs’ CEO.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

