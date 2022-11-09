Eleveo Integrates Its Workforce Optimization Suite With Zoom Contact Center

Partnership delivers a comprehensive, omnichannel solution for cloud contact center management.

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WFO—Eleveo has joined Zoom’s ISV Partner Program and is integrating its Workforce Optimization (WFO) software suite with Zoom Contact Center, the company’s omnichannel cloud contact center platform.

As an ISV, Eleveo contact center optimization and compliance tools will be available through the Zoom App Marketplace. Those tools include Workforce Management (WFM), Quality Management (QM) and Analytics modules in an easy-to-configure, feature-rich and cloud-enabled solution.

“Zoom Contact Center is one of the most exciting developments I’ve seen in our industry in years. The Zoom culture is all about innovation and redefining possibilities. What they’re doing in the contact center space reminds me of how they fundamentally transformed video communications,” says Brian Shore, Eleveo’s CEO. “There’s a reason the Zoom brand is synonymous with video communications; their solutions are simple, easy to use and manage. You can say the same of their contact center platform.”

“Eleveo, like Zoom Video Communications, Inc., has always embraced the goal of providing universal access to world-class features and functionality; it’s what drives our product development. Contact centers of any size can optimize agent resources, elevate the customer experience and ensure regulatory compliance. Customers don’t need a dedicated staff to deploy and manage our tools or train their users.”

Eleveo’s Workforce Management tool uses historical, queue and agent performance data from Zoom Contact Center for forecasting, scheduling and adherence tasks.

This centralized control over forecasts and schedules, and the ability to automatically capture, retrieve and manage every incoming and outgoing voice recording and screen interaction from Zoom, make it easy to elevate compliance, quality, contact center efficiency and agent effectiveness, which together result in greater customer satisfaction.

“Customers bring high expectations to every interaction they have with a business regardless of its size. Small and mid-sized contact centers need the same advanced omnichannel platform capabilities and WFO functionality as their enterprise counterparts. We’re delivering it with this integration,” says Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center . “Zoom Contact Center, along with the Eleveo offering, is an ideal solution for organizations looking for a comprehensive contact center solution that’s easy to access, manage, use and scale.”

To learn more about the integration of Eleveo with Zoom Contact Center check out this video: https://youtu.be/YDjjMEP1yl8

To learn more about the Zoom ISV Partner program: https://explore.zoom.us/en/isv/

About Eleveo

An 8-time Gartner Magic Quadrant WEM vendor, Elevēo simplifies workforce management complexity, ensures compliance and helps contact centers optimize customer satisfaction. Our host-anywhere, user-friendly, secure, & scalable software protects your business by recording your customer interactions and providing access to a range of tools designed to help you meet your SLAs and your industry’s regulatory requirements. Our secure WFO solution provides you with 100% global recording coverage in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments. Visit eleveo.com for more information.

Contacts

Rebecca Rosas



334.614.5725



rebecca.rosas@eleveo.com