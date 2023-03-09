<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Element Solutions Inc Announces 2022 ESG Report and Sustainability Recognition
Element Solutions Inc Announces 2022 ESG Report and Sustainability Recognition

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)(“Element Solutions” or the “Company”) announced today that it has released its 2022 ESG Report, which includes enhanced disclosures on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics and progress towards its sustainability goals.

The report also provides ESG data updated for recent performance and acquisitions, enhanced GRI and SASB disclosures, and information based on Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. Element Solutions is an official TCFD Supporter.

The report can be viewed on the Sustainability page of the Company’s corporate website: www.elementsolutionsinc.com/sustainability.

The publication of this report follows recent sustainability recognition that includes:

  • An EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing Element Solutions in the top 10% of companies assessed by EcoVadis based on performance across topics such as environmental, social, ethics and supply chain practices
  • Inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023
  • A Women Executive Leadership’s Breakthrough award for the advancement of gender diversity in boardrooms and C-Suites

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Managing Director

Kekst CNC

1-212-521-4845

